A farmhouse that combines rustic and modern accents

This idea book shows that it’s possible to create a beautiful seamless home by tastefully combining two completely different styles. While the polish of modern aesthetic would seem to clash with the rustic charm of traditional farmhouses, architect Mônica Mellone of Sao Paulo was able to create a fusion of the two ideologies flawlessly.

Contemporary architecture is made more interesting with homey farmhouse-inspired elements from inside to outside. In such a unique home, the secret lies in the details. Check out the finished product below and get inspired to find your own one-of-a-kind architectural design.