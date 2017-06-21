Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A farmhouse that combines rustic and modern accents

Naia Carlos Naia Carlos
Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style houses Red
Loading admin actions …

This idea book shows that it’s possible to create a beautiful seamless home by tastefully combining two completely different styles. While the polish of modern aesthetic would seem to clash with the rustic charm of traditional farmhouses, architect Mônica Mellone of Sao Paulo was able to create a fusion of the two ideologies flawlessly.

Contemporary architecture is made more interesting with homey farmhouse-inspired elements from inside to outside. In such a unique home, the secret lies in the details. Check out the finished product below and get inspired to find your own one-of-a-kind architectural design.

Striking façade with red walls

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style houses Red
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Traditional barnyards have been painted red for so long – presumably because red paint is the cheapest one – but this home is far from any barn you’ve ever seen. Instead, this gorgeous abode is a practice in bringing a new twist to the classic farmhouse.

Unique design achievement

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

There are different volumes to this architectural design with a modern vision blending into natural elements.

Wood and stone

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Natural materials include the stone and wood roof and wooden finishings, adding a homey touch to the stark red and white box design.

Comfy interior design

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Living room
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Indoors, the décor is rustic and cozy with plenty of wood and plush armchairs.

Living space

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Living room
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Different hues on the walls add texture to the cozy living area. Long windows ensure the inside areas are always bright and airy.

Vibrant colors

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style dining room
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Earthy colors used throughout the house feel natural with plenty of greens and reds mixed in with neutral colors. Wood furniture also complements this color scheme perfectly.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Kitchen

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Kitchen
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Whipping up meals is a breeze in the organized and well-lit kitchen that's fitted with a roomy marble counter

Easy living in the open plan design

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Kitchen
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

From the kitchen, one can look over the counter to the living room. The open layout creates an easy flow throughout the home, making it seem even bigger than it actually is.

Figure out how to make this type of layout work: 12 open-plan design inspirations for your home.

Kitchen design

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura KitchenBench tops
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

An abundance of cabinets in the kitchen keeps the counter clear of clutter.

Modern appliances

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Kitchen
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Display nice tableware

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Kitchen
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Finishing touches to the kitchen include hanging shelves and a hanging rack for wine glasses. These not only save space on the tables, but also serve as a delightful display for china and glasses.

High ceiling

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style dining room
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

The second-storey opens to the living area, and this high ceiling also adds to the feeling of more space of this modern sanctuary.

Full-length windows for space and light

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

The entire house is fitted with long clear glass windows that add to the perception of space. It also keeps the different areas well-lit during the day, even with the liberal use of darker colors like green and red.

Pleasant views of the flourishing garden

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style windows & doors
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Wood ceilings

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

The wooden ceilings exude warmth and comfort to the residence, another feature that contributes personality to this contemporary structure. Notice how the balcony bars are also a farmhouse-inspired detail. 

Snug bedroom

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style bedroom
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

The second floor features a simple but charming bedroom. From here, glass sliding doors open to a small balcony over the garden.

Large bathroom

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style bathroom
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Second bedroom

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style bedroom
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Another bedroom, also decorated in tasteful simplicity, comes equipped with big cabinets.

Second bathroom fitted with green tiles

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style bathroom
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Wood elements

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Rustic wood elements throughout the façade keep the farmhouse vibe even in the largely modern architecture of the house. Timber is used in the window frames, balcony and furniture.

Patio looking over the garden

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

An intimate tiled patio serves as a pleasant space for al fresco dining or simple relaxation.

A flourishing backyard

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Grow your own fruit trees, like this mango tree that creates a comfortable shade in your own backyard. Plus, you get to enjoy the sweet fruits it yields. Pretty flowers in select corners of the garden add a pop of color to the garden.

Wall accents

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Plain white walls can be boring, so tasteful details can help break the monotony.

Outdoors

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

It might not be the sweeping land of a hectares-wide farm, but there’s plenty of lawn space for recreational activities in this country home. A long driveway on landscaped grass leads to the lush garden.

Pool at the back

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Pool
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

One of the luxuries of this farmhouse-inspired residence is a sparkling pool nestled under the shade of the trees. Whether for pool parties or a refreshing dip alone, it’s the perfect place to enjoy sunny days at home.

Design fusion

Residência Condomínio Cafezal, Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Mônica Mellone Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura
Mônica Mellone Arquitetura

By thinking out of the box, this stunning home achieved a true fusion of modern and traditional design elements. The clean lines and boxy build blends smoothly with the natural materials and cozy furnishings indoors. Are you ready to find your own original look yet?

11 homes that exudes country chic

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks