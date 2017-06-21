A farmhouse that combines rustic and modern accents

This idea book shows that it’s possible to create a beautiful seamless home by tastefully combining two completely different styles. While the polish of modern aesthetic would seem to clash with the rustic charm of traditional farmhouses, architect Mônica Mellone of Sao Paulo was able to create a fusion of the two ideologies flawlessly.
Contemporary architecture is made more interesting with homey farmhouse-inspired elements from inside to outside. In such a unique home, the secret lies in the details. Check out the finished product below and get inspired to find your own one-of-a-kind architectural design.
Traditional barnyards have been painted red for so long – presumably because red paint is the cheapest one – but this home is far from any barn you’ve ever seen. Instead, this gorgeous abode is a practice in bringing a new twist to the classic farmhouse.
There are different volumes to this architectural design with a modern vision blending into natural elements.
Natural materials include the stone and wood roof and wooden finishings, adding a homey touch to the stark red and white box design.
Indoors, the décor is rustic and cozy with plenty of wood and plush armchairs.
Different hues on the walls add texture to the cozy living area. Long windows ensure the inside areas are always bright and airy.
Earthy colors used throughout the house feel natural with plenty of greens and reds mixed in with neutral colors. Wood furniture also complements this color scheme perfectly.
Whipping up meals is a breeze in the organized and well-lit kitchen that's fitted with a roomy marble counter.
From the kitchen, one can look over the counter to the living room. The open layout creates an easy flow throughout the home, making it seem even bigger than it actually is.
Figure out how to make this type of layout work: 12 open-plan design inspirations for your home.
An abundance of cabinets in the kitchen keeps the counter clear of clutter.
Finishing touches to the kitchen include hanging shelves and a hanging rack for wine glasses. These not only save space on the tables, but also serve as a delightful display for china and glasses.
The second-storey opens to the living area, and this high ceiling also adds to the feeling of more space of this modern sanctuary.
The entire house is fitted with long clear glass windows that add to the perception of space. It also keeps the different areas well-lit during the day, even with the liberal use of darker colors like green and red.
The wooden ceilings exude warmth and comfort to the residence, another feature that contributes personality to this contemporary structure. Notice how the balcony bars are also a farmhouse-inspired detail.
The second floor features a simple but charming bedroom. From here, glass sliding doors open to a small balcony over the garden.
Another bedroom, also decorated in tasteful simplicity, comes equipped with big cabinets.
Rustic wood elements throughout the façade keep the farmhouse vibe even in the largely modern architecture of the house. Timber is used in the window frames, balcony and furniture.
An intimate tiled patio serves as a pleasant space for al fresco dining or simple relaxation.
Grow your own fruit trees, like this mango tree that creates a comfortable shade in your own backyard. Plus, you get to enjoy the sweet fruits it yields. Pretty flowers in select corners of the garden add a pop of color to the garden.
Plain white walls can be boring, so tasteful details can help break the monotony.
It might not be the sweeping land of a hectares-wide farm, but there’s plenty of lawn space for recreational activities in this country home. A long driveway on landscaped grass leads to the lush garden.
One of the luxuries of this farmhouse-inspired residence is a sparkling pool nestled under the shade of the trees. Whether for pool parties or a refreshing dip alone, it’s the perfect place to enjoy sunny days at home.
By thinking out of the box, this stunning home achieved a true fusion of modern and traditional design elements. The clean lines and boxy build blends smoothly with the natural materials and cozy furnishings indoors. Are you ready to find your own original look yet?