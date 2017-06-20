A Hollywood-inspired villa with plans and prices included

As you can see from this normal floor plan, this is a three bedroom model. Here, you can check out the locations of the beds as well as the layout plans, solutions for storage systems and where the wardrobe is located. In addition, there are three tables for the study area, while the bathrooms feature showering cabinets, bathtubs and washbasins.

If you like this post, you might also be interested in 'We changed the entrance of your home: The result is very nice!'