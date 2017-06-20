A Hollywood-inspired villa with plans and prices included

Consider a house that combines the brilliant decorative features of American and Mediterranean architecture with intricate decorative features. In this article, we have compiled pictures of a truly beautiful home project that reflects the extravagant style we often see featured in Hollywood movies. If you're interested in an elegant detached house designed for cold climates, then this is the home you definitely want to see. Settled in a 218 square meter property, the residence offers a wide and spacious area. A massive cellar which is a welcome addition, especially in terms of space. The top floor houses four bedrooms, while the ground floor containing an enormous living room area, two rooms and three bathrooms. A house in Poland such as this one, would cost approximately 500,000 TL, not counting other expensive accessories and decorative features, like marble. Let's take a closer look at the plans for this brilliant project that bears the uArchitektow signature.
First, take a look at the spacious garden area with breathtaking views of tropical trees that just fills you with vibrance and warmth. Then you are greeted by the moving wall design of the house's facade dominated by light hues that just captures the eye. With its traditional architectural features, including the symmetrical windows and balcony, the designs are reminiscent of luxury homes we often see featured in Hollywood movies. Now, let's take a peek at the other aspects of the design of this beautiful detached two-storey home.
Foremost, this house has enough bedrooms to suit most everyone's needs. The front of the house is inviting and you can greet your guests at the forefront of your home. The balconies are designed to help add coolness and freshness to each bedroom in the second floor. They're perfect for entertaining guests or for when you and your family want to have some individual privacy, as each bedroom has it's own elevated balcony. The parking lot entrance is also included in the project. Last but definitely not the least, the house also has its own swimming pool. Making it possible for you to enjoy a gorgeous villa ripped straight out of a Hollywood movie
Of course, not just any house can be called a Hollywood movie villa, it has to look the part. That's why this house is designed with a facade that features natural tones and textures that blend harmoniously with the natural environment. The decorative plants and trees are intentionally positioned symmetrically in order to frame the front of the house. The bay windows and balconies are also designed to be symmetric in order to provide that aesthetic balance. The entrance door crafted with beautiful coated mirror glass helps give off that luxurious shimmer. A small area of the front glass entryway is cut off to provide a warmer and more protected entrance. You can find more inspiring home ideas and a wide array of different styles designed by various landscape architects at homify.
There is a large open air terrace area at the ground floor perfect for those pleasant and warm days. At homify you can find many inspiring projects and styles designed by different architects, as well as floor plans and furnishing plans. Another feature that can be found In the ground floor of this duplex villa, is the spacious living room that is well lit by natural light coming from the windows. In the kitchen, there is a large countertop integrated into the diagonal walls. The dining room is designed to have a large open space and comfortable seating areas. It is also furnished with a glass window to provide a more spacious and welcoming atmosphere.
As you can see from this normal floor plan, this is a three bedroom model. Here, you can check out the locations of the beds as well as the layout plans, solutions for storage systems and where the wardrobe is located. In addition, there are three tables for the study area, while the bathrooms feature showering cabinets, bathtubs and washbasins.
