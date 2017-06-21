11 homes that exudes country chic

Who does not want a beautiful home, where can we spend precious time with our loved ones? After all, a house is more than a just a structure that protects you from the world. A home can inspire, calm, nurture and motivate you. That is why creative and unique planning and design are necessary to inject charm and personality into your home.

Today, we'll show you 11 country homes that combined a wide variety of materials and styles for maximum visual impact. Beautiful gardens, decks , pools and scenic surroundings all add to the individuality of each of these lovely properties from around the world.

Get ready to be inspired in building your dream country home. Enjoy!