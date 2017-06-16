Your browser is out-of-date.

19 beautiful garden design using stone

Irene Curtis—homify
CASA MORUMBI.SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Having a beautiful garden is like having an infinite amount of positive energy – you can enjoy relaxing with nature without having to make an effort to leave your house. This outdoor space is one of the best spots where family and friends can spend leisurely time together in a comfortable setting, so the charm of the courtyard must not be ignored! To get a garden after your own heart, you should work together with your designer – marrying the latter’s expertise with your ideal design – to create your very own Eden.

This ideabook will introduce you to 19 beautiful courtyard designs with stone as the main design element.

Are you ready to see how you can use stone to give your garden character? Follow our footsteps, starting with these 19 stone-centric landscape designs.

In a rich, green backdrop, a white gravel surface can help highlight primary colors such as the dark wood of garden furniture, terra cotta pots and floral hues.

CASA MORUMBI.SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

Under the shade of a tree, block off a stone-filled space to create a breezy nook in the middle of your garden.

Sobrado 1939, Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

Bring Zen into your garden with a small stone pool.

Elemento aquático em construção, Atelier Jardins do Sul
Atelier Jardins do Sul

Atelier Jardins do Sul
Atelier Jardins do Sul
Atelier Jardins do Sul

Replace soil with stones for a more interesting landscape.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Turn an uneven sand-stone area into your personal beach-esque haven with wooden deck chairs.

Casa BN, alexandre galhego paisagismo
alexandre galhego paisagismo

alexandre galhego paisagismo
alexandre galhego paisagismo
alexandre galhego paisagismo

Keep your balcony’s wooden floors clean by choosing small rocks instead of messy soil.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Small white rocks give your garden a more Zen feel.

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Light up the space by covering the lanai floor with white stone.

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Give your balcony a tropical vibe with a carpet of white gravel and potted greens.

Apartamento Icon, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

Grid off a special seating area in your garden with a stony layer.

Residência no Condomínio Royal Forest-Londrina/PR, Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores
Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores

Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores
Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores
Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores

A flowing water and stone combo lends soft charm to this concrete garden wall.

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Give your courtyard floor character with artistically designed stone tiles.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Styled properly, stones of different colors and sizes can become landscape art.

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Choose light-colored rocks for areas that call for calm.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Achieve a balanced tropical design by matching dark wood with white stones.

Projeto, feltrini
feltrini

feltrini
feltrini
feltrini

A stone wall never fails to give any garden rough charm.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Mix dark wood with light rocks to play up the senses.

Casa A.A. , Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

Highlight a rocky landscape with strategic garden lighting.

Residência - Diário de Obra, Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo
Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo

Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo
Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo
Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo

Compose a rich pattern with irregular-sized slabs of stones interspersed with grass.

Residencia em Condomínio fechado, Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores
Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores

Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores
Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores
Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores
6 charming two-storey homes you'll love

