19 beautiful garden design using stone

Having a beautiful garden is like having an infinite amount of positive energy – you can enjoy relaxing with nature without having to make an effort to leave your house. This outdoor space is one of the best spots where family and friends can spend leisurely time together in a comfortable setting, so the charm of the courtyard must not be ignored! To get a garden after your own heart, you should work together with your designer – marrying the latter’s expertise with your ideal design – to create your very own Eden.

This ideabook will introduce you to 19 beautiful courtyard designs with stone as the main design element.

Are you ready to see how you can use stone to give your garden character? Follow our footsteps, starting with these 19 stone-centric landscape designs.