6 cheap and pre-fabricated homes from Turkish firms

This is another house that will inspire people who want an American-style home. The roof of the garage also serves as a terrace where you can enjoy the views of your neighborhood. It is an eye-catching detached duplex that can meet all of your needs. Find more inspiring home projects and design style ideas by architects at homify.

If you like this post, you might also be interested in our article entitled ’American-style living in the middle of Anatolia.’