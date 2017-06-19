9 homes for a healthy life close to nature

There’s nothing wrong with city life. It’s convenient – we can get anything we need anytime we want. That said, too much time in the city can make you feel suffocated by the smog, not just physically but mentally. So what’s the antidote to this urban asphyxiation? Nature.
This list is for anyone who’s looking to live in a beautiful home surrounded by nature. Imagine waking up early met by cool, fresh air and opening your windows to a soothing view of lush greenery.
With these design ideas, you won’t be able to resist starting a healthy home life in the company of nature.
This white house, with its beautiful courtyard, gets high points in design as it stands out strikingly amid all that greenery.
With its shape and material, this magnificent house exudes a strong pastoral vibe. The roof extends to cover the second-floor balcony as well as the recreational open space on the ground floor, allowing its owner to enjoy his garden oasis and pool (click the photo to view both) in shaded comfort.
Stone walls and wood balustrade lend this modern structure a cozy feel. Whether it’s entertaining friends in the patio, holding a party on the terrace or just lounging in the balcony, the homeowners can afford to relax in open air anytime.
Mainly constructed with wood, expect this chalet-inspired home to exude a natural mountain fragrance. The tall, wide glass panels on both floors ensure that one gets an unbroken panoramic view of the verdant surrounding.
A black-and-white scheme adds charm to this modern home. From this perspective, it’s easy to see how interesting the view must be from each level of this three-storey cube residence.
If you live on a hill dotted with shrubs and trees, you’d do well to choose a bright, clean and prominent scheme like cream such as this restored hillside housing estate.
This sunshine-friendly home marries simplicity with quality. Its polished cool walls and scraggly tiles project rustic modernity that is a stark contrast to its tropical perch. The abundance of glass panels also guarantees a generous view of the green outdoors.
Who wouldn't wanna live in a tropical resort? This grand two-storey house hosts a beautiful courtyard and atrium within its walls. Click on the photo to view the private gardens inside that remind one of a tropical getaway.
Can you feel the cool mountain breeze just looking at this architectural beauty? While the floor-to-ceiling panel glass doors that let natural light in is something to appreciate, it’s the outdoor lounge spaces on each side of the house that the city-weary will truly love.
