9 homes for a healthy life close to nature

There’s nothing wrong with city life. It’s convenient – we can get anything we need anytime we want. That said, too much time in the city can make you feel suffocated by the smog, not just physically but mentally. So what’s the antidote to this urban asphyxiation? Nature.

This list is for anyone who’s looking to live in a beautiful home surrounded by nature. Imagine waking up early met by cool, fresh air and opening your windows to a soothing view of lush greenery.

With these design ideas, you won’t be able to resist starting a healthy home life in the company of nature.