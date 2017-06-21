6 new bungalows on homify to inspire you

Some people look for a beautiful place, others make a place beautiful. - Hazrat Inayat Khan
Wherever your home may be, you need not look far to make the place beautiful and comfortable for the entire family. Building a home that is simple, economical and cozy where your children could have fond memories of and a home where you could see yourself retire in. For this reason, the best option for you might just be to build a bungalow home. A house enough for keeping the family close and tight knit and provides mobility and easier access to the rooms which is highly beneficial for the elderly. Today, Homify will show you these 6 bungalow homes with their respective floor plans to help you jumpstart your dream.
This chalet bungalow has that alpine style design that is both natural and warm. The elevation of this house is perfect for flood prone areas in tropical countries that is regularly visited my monsoon rains.
The use of natural materials such as stone bricks and wood provides a strong and durable structure while also exuding a warm and charming atmosphere. It has a beautiful and cozy porch where people could get some fresh air, along the windows, you'll also see some planters with wonderful flowers.
For the house plan of this fully furnished residence, you get to see the layout and measurements of the patio area, the entrance hallway, the kitchen, living room, bathroom and two bedrooms. With wide and convenient floor plan that is suitable for a small family. Also, outside along the patio is a spacious parking garage that is about 20 square meters.
This one-storey classic ranch style house, designed by VESCO CONSTRUCTION, used concrete and stone brick construction materials. A dark grey gable roof and a ranch-style patio that is stylish. As for the white walls, you may opt to use prefabricated materials which is a more affordable alternative. The doors and windows are installed with basic glass panels that keep the house simple and sober.
This classic ranch style home has 188 square meters of living space and is well-equipped with wide corners. The central hall alone is 34-square-meters, it also has a spacious kitchen corner, a bathroom, and three bedrooms enough for a family of 4 to 6 members. At the front, there is a large garage with an area of about 38 sq.m. and then at the back of the house is an al fresco dining space for entertaining some guests.
This simple 70 sq.m. single-storey rectangular home designed by hq-design is primarily made of precast concrete, a beautiful, durable and easy way to build. The colour scheme focuses on modern monochromatic tones that are mainly grey and white. Again, it has a beautiful gable roof, matched with a paved walkway and a welcoming entrance area and large glass windows.
A 70 sq.m. compact single-storey rectangular shaped home consists of a living room, dinning room, bedroom and bathroom that is fully equipped with a bathtub, where residents can relax and enjoy being in the comfort of their own home.
This one-storey modern bungalow designed by SBOEV3_ARCHITECT used concrete, wood, black bricks, and a flat roof to create this beautiful geometric home. Wooden slat are used as accent design and divider that provides some shade from the sun. The surrounding area, especially the front part, has been constructed as a paved walkway with a garage area on the side. The entire structure is very sleek, modish and distinctly fresh!
This modern house has a patio, garage, kitchen area, dining room, living room, a study area and two bedrooms. Ideal for a home in the metro.
This lodge style home from ARCH INNOVATION GROUP is a 151-square-meter single-storey house shape of the house stretches horizontally according to the structure of the land, making the living area more spacious and attractive for construction. The roof features a gable design, with exposed wood beams and stonework that exudes a rustic elegance.
This house has an area of approximately 151 square meters, designed in a rectangular shape. The interior consists of living areas such as the central hall, living room, bedroom, kitchen and a garage at the side of the house. The park can hold about 2 cars, while the rest of the space is covered in greeneries. This house is perfect for those who enjoy living in close proximity to nature.
This single-storey villa, design by ARCHON + PROJEKTY DOMÓW, focuses on modern architecture. A sturdy structure built from concrete, wood and stone, with a pleasant modern colour scheme. The wide surrounding area has a paved walkway, garage, garden and lush grass yard.
This villa style home has a large area of living space: the living room, corridors, hallways, kitchen, shower room, bedroom, garage, reception hall, and the outdoor area. The family can do leisurely activities while basking in the beauty of nature.
