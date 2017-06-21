6 new bungalows on homify to inspire you

This chalet bungalow has that alpine style design that is both natural and warm. The elevation of this house is perfect for flood prone areas in tropical countries that is regularly visited my monsoon rains.

The use of natural materials such as stone bricks and wood provides a strong and durable structure while also exuding a warm and charming atmosphere. It has a beautiful and cozy porch where people could get some fresh air, along the windows, you'll also see some planters with wonderful flowers.