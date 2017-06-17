5 beautiful and modern houses with plans included

Today’s contemporary look comes in all shapes and sizes. From box-type houses to uniquely designed dwellings, Homify offers a new list of gorgeous single-detached homes that come with a detailed plan. Find your style in one of the five modern houses featured below.
Geometry is the backbone of this detached house’s design. Strong materials like lumber and brick make for a majestic structure, but the lines and rectangles come together to create a refined masterpiece. Warm, natural hues offer a homey feel to the modern structure and full-length glass windows ensure the indoors are always bright and airy. A sprawling lawn completes the façade, offering a splash of nature to the modern abode.
Stepping inside the front door of this single-family house will take you to a central hall connecting the different common rooms of the home: the living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom. There’s also easy access to the two-car garage. The classic streamlined design is straight-forward, and the spacious rooms make the home suitable for sizeable families and hosting get-togethers.
The second floor is dedicated to the privacy of the family with bedrooms, bathrooms and even a kitchenette. There is ample space here as well, so families enjoy easy and uncramped living. For a taste of fresh air and outside views, you can spend some time on the balcony that looks over the neighborhood. From top to bottom, this is a home committed to the comforts of its residents.
Imagine coming home to such a stylish contemporary home everyday. The rectangular layout of the house is minimalist, but far from boring. With the thoughtful use of muted colors, clear glass windows and striking lights, the façade of this featured residence exudes total elegance and taste. Even the meticulously landscaped garden outdoors complements the stark modernity of the home perfectly.
The H-shaped home features an especially balanced, symmetrical layout. Upon entry, an intimate foyer gives way to a sprawling living area, which is the heart of the entire residence. Guests are entertained in this central hall fitted with high ceilings and an inviting view of the outdoor deck. Various rooms surround this hall including a living room, dining area, bathroom, bedroom and the garage.
Four suites on the second floor cater to a large family, sharing two bathrooms among them. The center of the upper storey is open space, looking over the central hall below and ensuring that the entire house is always bright and well-ventilated.
Strong, mysterious and timeless. The use of dusky colors in the exterior of the featured house adds to its appeal as the shades of gray and black highlight the hard lines of the modern design. Even the windows are tinted and the monochrome scheme is a stark contrast to well-placed natural elements such as the wooden accents in the garage and the green lawn.
Much of the first floor is taken up by an open floor plan that consists of a 21 square meter living area that flows into a kitchen and dining area. On the other side of the house is the bathroom and storage as well as a double garage that’s approximately 40.9 square meters.
Take the stairs to the second floor where the master bedroom plus three bedrooms are located. Ensuite bathrooms offer some luxury along with plenty of space in the corridors for comfort and ease of movement. The terrace is accessible from the main bedroom.
Combining the classic country estates with the modern aesthetic, this single detached house is built simply and beautifully with natural materials such as wood. This house beckons invitingly, painted in warm and pleasant hues that feels instantly homey. It’s easy to imagine spending time in the intimate patio out back for breakfast or just good conversation.
Designed to be as durable and sturdy as it is comfortable, this is a home you can grow old in.
Common areas are on the first floor, although a bedroom and bathroom are also located here. A stunning circular staircase is truly the most eye-catching feature of the interiors in this modern household.
Four more bedrooms are up on the second floor with two bathrooms. A terrace just on top of the stairs offer a delightful view of the backyard.
If there’s a dark house, there’s a white house – and it is just as gorgeous. Pristine and fresh with precast concrete and wooden accents, this home is both a pleasure to live in and to look at. More importantly, it offers plenty of space indoors and outdoors for relaxation and recreational activities.
Inside, the spacious living room extends about 24 square meters. Next to it is the dining room, roughly the same size, and the kitchen. Another den or reception area offers more space for entertaining visitors, plus a single car garage.
Upstairs, there are two bedrooms that share a bathroom equipped with a modern bathtub. Health buffs will enjoy the fitness room on the corner of the house dedicated for working out in the comfort of home.