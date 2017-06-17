5 rustic and refreshing two-storey homes

The small two-storey house is one of the most popular home design of all time. Why does everyone fall in love with little houses? Today, we have five types of compact abodes to show you from Zero Craft, a home builder from Japan.

A compact home has many advantages. Construction is easier and cheaper, and the design makes it easier to maintain. And with the receiving area situated on the ground floor and the private living areas upstairs, the two-floor design also offers comfort and privacy. As such, the two-storey house is considered the top choice for small families of up to five members.

Click on the photos below for more interior shots to see which two-floor design suits you best.