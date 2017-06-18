A beautiful patio for your siestas

Siesta time usually has people retreating to their bedrooms for a quick shuteye, but a beautiful corner outside may be an even better option. Let the warm days and fresh air lull you to sleep or simply relax surrounded by your flourishing garden. One can even dine alfresco in this shaded deck!

Check out this stunning Homify ideabook for design tips on how to prep your patio to be your perfect weekend siesta space. Pick out your favorite ideas from the idyllic backyard escape below.