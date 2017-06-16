5 affordable bungalows: Which one would you pick?

The first impression people have when they hear the words
affordable home is that it's bound to look boring. Here at Homify, we'll prove that you could own a beautiful home that is also within budget. Let's take a look at these stunning bungalows that is sure to tickle your fancy.
This contemporary style home fits beautifully along the lush greenery. An L-shaped house with a flat roof and glass walls. The structure, the interiors and the furniture are all simple, elegant and affordable. What's to love about this bungalow is it's sleek design; infusing some modern elements with organic materials, and of course, we all love just how open it is to the view of its natural surroundings.
Wood is one of the most abundant building materials available. Building a wooden house can be done in a different fashion other than the traditional cabin or country style that we normally see. This modish design challenges the way we make use of these wonderful materials that nature has to offer. It's quite eye-catching with it's unusual shape, it organic feel and the use of glass for the entire front with blue-green details that adds so much charm.
This quaint rustic beach-style home is perfect for the Philippines. With an abundance of beach coasts, owning a home or maybe a rest house or a retirement home right at the heart of paradise is a dream come true. The warm wood tones of the facade really pops out against the light coloured sand. Inside, the atmosphere is light and airy. Owning an affordable home can easily be styled with some statement pieces like the beautiful chair made of abaca and a few elements that make the room feel homey.
This spacious bungalow has enough space for starting a family. It's made of wood and stone with a gable roof. A simple home can look so much more elegant with a very inviting front entrance.
Here's a house made with prefabricated walls. Even if it's a low-cost home, the design is made to look modern and stylish. Proving that even affordable homes can look beautiful too.
