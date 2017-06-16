Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 affordable bungalows: Which one would you pick?

Kamla Villanueva Kamla Villanueva
아산 염치주택, 솔토지빈 솔토지빈 Living room
Loading admin actions …

The first impression people have when they hear the words affordable home is that it's bound to look boring. Here at Homify, we'll prove that you could own a beautiful home that is also within budget. Let's take a look at these stunning bungalows that is sure to tickle your fancy.

1. Contemporary design

046軽井沢Hさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Modern home Glass Transparent
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

046軽井沢Hさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Living room Wood Wood effect
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

This contemporary style home fits beautifully along the lush greenery. An L-shaped house with a flat roof and glass walls. The structure, the interiors and the furniture are all simple, elegant and affordable. What's to love about this bungalow is it's sleek design; infusing some modern elements with organic materials, and of course, we all love just how open it is to the view of its natural surroundings. 

2. Wooden home

아산 염치주택, 솔토지빈 솔토지빈 Modern home
솔토지빈

솔토지빈
솔토지빈
솔토지빈

아산 염치주택, 솔토지빈 솔토지빈 Living room
솔토지빈

솔토지빈
솔토지빈
솔토지빈

Wood is one of the most abundant building materials available. Building a wooden house can be done in a different fashion other than the traditional cabin or country style that we normally see. This modish design challenges the way we make use of these wonderful materials that nature has to offer. It's quite eye-catching with it's unusual shape, it organic feel and the use of glass for the entire front with blue-green details that adds so much charm.

3. Rustic beach house

RUSTICASA | Casa "Reciclada" | Vila Nova de Cerveira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA | Casa "Reciclada" | Vila Nova de Cerveira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Living room Wood White
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

RUSTICASA | Casa "Reciclada" | Vila Nova de Cerveira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Living room Wood White
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

This quaint rustic beach-style home is perfect for the Philippines. With an abundance of beach coasts, owning a home or maybe a rest house or a retirement home right at the heart of paradise is a dream come true. The warm wood tones of the facade really pops out against the light coloured sand. Inside, the atmosphere is light and airy. Owning an affordable home can easily be styled with some statement pieces like the beautiful chair made of abaca and a few elements that make the room feel homey.

4. Wood and stone

CASA WT, REW. Arquitectura & Diseño REW. Arquitectura & Diseño Rustic style house Stone Wood effect
REW. Arquitectura &amp; Diseño

REW. Arquitectura & Diseño
REW. Arquitectura &amp; Diseño
REW. Arquitectura & Diseño

CASA WT, REW. Arquitectura & Diseño REW. Arquitectura & Diseño Rustic style house Stone Wood effect
REW. Arquitectura &amp; Diseño

REW. Arquitectura & Diseño
REW. Arquitectura &amp; Diseño
REW. Arquitectura & Diseño

CASA WT, REW. Arquitectura & Diseño REW. Arquitectura & Diseño Rustic style house Stone Wood effect
REW. Arquitectura &amp; Diseño

REW. Arquitectura & Diseño
REW. Arquitectura &amp; Diseño
REW. Arquitectura & Diseño

This spacious bungalow has enough space for starting a family. It's made of wood and stone with a gable roof. A simple home can look so much more elegant with a very inviting front entrance.  

5. Prefab home

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here's a house made with prefabricated walls. Even if it's a low-cost home, the design is made to look modern and stylish. Proving that even affordable homes can look beautiful too.

For more related articles: Super low-cost housing: A bungalow for less than 1 million pesos!

19 beautiful garden design using stone

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks