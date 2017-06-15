A rustic home that will warm your heart

Houses that provide a warm atmosphere also warms the heart. In this article, Homify is going to highlight this rustic wooden cottage that is cozy and is close to nature. Like wine that tastes better with age, rustic homes gain more character along with it's rough edges. A place where families collect timeless memories and bask in in the beauty of their surroundings. Warm, calm and a feeling of wholeness is sure to satisfy a hungry soul.
Let's see how we could also warm up your home from the design ideas we have here.
A rustic wooden house that blends in with the surrounding environment and natural colours and textures, accompanied by an exquisite nature view. The traditional roof-lined veil closes the entrances on the right to provide suitable conditions for sunny or rainy days. A home that exudes the elegance and vitality that matches the freshness of its green surrounding. For those who want to enjoy the fresh air, you can stay along the front porch and delight in the beautiful view.
Adding an open mezzanine to a high ceiling home allows you to create an additional space. The elevation also gives you a better view of your home and the outdoors which can be very relaxing. The architect also made good use of the large wide windows to allow just enough natural light in and make it warm and cozy without making it feel gloomy. Other design elements also make the space interesting, you'll see that beautiful stone walled-fireplace, the rustic chandelier, a warm-lit lamp, simple wooden furnitures, and the use of bold ethnic prints on the fabrics for the table and curtains. Try practicing on decorating you home with these in mind and see how wonderful it will come out.
Here's a quick view from the mezzanine. As you may have noticed, there's an elegant antler hanging with the light fixture right above the dining table. Using these elements really create that rustic mountain lodge atmosphere. The solid wood beams also add dimension and helps to visually divide one area of the house to another. Even more, let's have a look at the large windows, see how the windowsill is only up to the knees, visually making the room feel more upscale and distinguished.
An ambient bedroom with a soft cushions and white linens is a definite recipe for a restful sleep. Warm lamplights illuminating the comfy wood laden room, an ideal environment that would bring about pleasant dreams.
A cozy atmosphere with an exquisite view of nature! I'm sure you can already imagine yourself having a bubblebath in this beautiful bathtub while you enjoy the picturesque scenery. The wood tones beautifully compliments the entire house and more. The traditional carpet also carries an unusual and striking appeal for the bathroom.
Finally, going over to the living area on the second floor of the house where there is an exquisite landscape of nature through a wide window. Just sit back in your comfortable and peaceful haven while sipping hot chocolate and enjoying the serene heartwarming atmosphere.
