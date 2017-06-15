A rustic home that will warm your heart

Houses that provide a warm atmosphere also warms the heart. In this article, Homify is going to highlight this rustic wooden cottage that is cozy and is close to nature. Like wine that tastes better with age, rustic homes gain more character along with it's rough edges. A place where families collect timeless memories and bask in in the beauty of their surroundings. Warm, calm and a feeling of wholeness is sure to satisfy a hungry soul.

Let's see how we could also warm up your home from the design ideas we have here.