A small house that is cheap and quick to build

A provincial home brings nostalgia, but for most of us who still live in the province, there is a general sense of peace and clean vibes on those parts of the world. This single-storey home priced at approximately PhP800,000.00 serves as a perfect example of a home that bridges simplicity in design and budget to beauty. Read more about what we exactly mean by this Thai house.
With a width of 10 meters and length of 15.10 meters, this provincial home knows what it takes to be simple yet fully functional. The roofs of this house employs a combination of lean-to and skillion styles-ideal for rainy areas. Aside from which, spacious lots are also ideal locations to build this modest home.
To be the hub of family members and relatives, you my opt for open spaces like how the garage directly adjoins the entrance in this house design. The ground is also notably as fresh as the current one.
Since the color palette of the surface is pretty much just a combination of aquamarine and white. The area is also made more presentable by the presence of a landscaped back and side garden. Notice how the lush green complements the basic color combination of aquamarine and white.
Just around the corner from the back garden is the designated laundry area that has been elevated with a cement platform to properly divide the areas according to their particular purposes.
Here's an alternative view of the house that could probably assist you. Consider the terrace on this area which doubles as a living room or an extension of the same if the interiors already have one living room. In any case, the layout of an open living room exudes so much free-spiritedness or laid-back vibes.