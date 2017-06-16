6 charming two-storey homes you'll love

Dreaming of a new abode? While space-saving condominiums are currently in vogue, single-detached houses remain the ultimate standard of family homes. After all, a residence is not just a box for passing the time. It’s a space where one can build a life, a place for rest and play and growth.
To get you inspired to create your own dream house, Homify has put together a list of the most up-to-date and stylish family dwellings around.
Feel instantly at home in the inviting hues of this simple two-storey residence. The square-shaped home is a modern homeowner’s dream with materials of stone and wood carefully chosen to achieve both form and function. Painted in neutral hues throughout, it’s a house that is incredibly easy on the eyes and a comfortable fit to any family.
A low fence with stone and brick fittings surrounds the single-detached home, while a paved walkway leads indoors. There’s even space to play and enjoy the outdoors in the grassy patch of garden fronting the pretty abode.
This two-storey detached house is beautifully built with a rectangular design. Stylish and modern, it’s crafted using materials like concrete, wood, lacquer and brick. Lovely natural colors like brown, white and gray add a touch of coziness throughout the house, while natural light through glass doors and full-length windows keeps the living spaces nice and bright. Outside, a lush garden provides the residents a much-needed green space where they can take a break from the rush of city life.
Who needs a luxe trip out of town when your own home can provide the same fun and relaxation? This boxy two-story detached residence is a seamless fusion of modern lines and tropical inspiration. Marble finishings add a touch of opulence to the simple and streamlined layout of the design.
Step outside for a taste of resort life at home – unless you want to simply observe from the balcony. The tastefully landscaped garden is lit up at night with the soft glow of light bulbs well placed along the shrubs. Residents can take a dip in the swimming pool or hang out on the wooden deck with family and friends. Find out 8 tips on turning your home into a tropical paradise.
Nestled on a wide expanse of grassy yard, the façade of this handsome two-story house exudes the strength and polish of classic homes. It combines natural materials wood and brick to create a residence that is formidable yet undeniably warm. Tradition meets style in this space that can be your family's for generation
An instant neighborhood standout, this single-detached house features an exciting mix of extraordinary angles and shapes. It’s focused on simplicity with rectangular and triangular geometry, but creates an extraordinary home that’s modern and innovative. The gable roof is a highlight not just for its unique look, but also for its function. This type of roof offers quick drainage during storms, plus its height creates an airy and bright atmosphere inside the house. A multipurpose patio serves as a relaxation space for residents and guests who enjoy spending time outdoors.
One look at this flat-roofed, box-shaped home and it feels like a glimpse into the future. Embrace the modern style of this all-white dwelling that features precast concrete as its construction material throughout. Clear glass doors and windows add to its clean contemporary look. A two-meter concrete gate fences in the two-storey house for security, but residents who seek time outdoors can venture out the balcony for a breath of fresh air or a glimpse of the natural surroundings.