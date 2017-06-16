6 charming two-storey homes you'll love

Dreaming of a new abode? While space-saving condominiums are currently in vogue, single-detached houses remain the ultimate standard of family homes. After all, a residence is not just a box for passing the time. It’s a space where one can build a life, a place for rest and play and growth.

To get you inspired to create your own dream house, Homify has put together a list of the most up-to-date and stylish family dwellings around.