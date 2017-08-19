5 beautiful rustic homes that's perfect for retirement

They say that retirement is the day when you finally stop working and start living. This is quite true that retirement is the time when you finally get to enjoy and harvest what you've sowed. So, if you're looking for that warm relaxing atmosphere that is close to nature, then we've got a nice surprise for you! Today, Homify will show you 5 beautiful rustic homes that's perfect for relaxation that you may never want to leave the house.
Living along the countryside is the perfect place for retirement. A quiet place where the air is fresh and you get to relax. A single-storey house is also an ideal home for the elderly, the bedroom should be easily accessible for they may not have the strength to climb up the stairs.
This rustic vintage house seems like it came straight out of an 80s movie. It has a nostalgic vibe that is warm and inviting. Simple, comfortable and close to nature. A warm rustic home that is very suitable for retirement.
If you're planning on staying in an urban place to be close to your grandchildren, then you may opt for this type of design. This house is a wonderful design fusion, it looks perfectly modern for the city and perfectly warm and cozy for a retirement home. The rustic cottage appeal definitely tones down the stiffness associated with modern homes, replacing them with details that have texture and colours that are organic in nature.
There's never a boring area in this eclectic style home. It is both homey, beautiful and is filled with so much character. It also has a lot of sitting areas along the patio, the living room and the verandah that is perfect for resting.
For anyone who loves nature. This house is designed for you! It is surrounded by lush gardens that is ideal for retirees. The patio and the kitchen are also riddles with warm natural details that is sure to get you in a positive mood. This is definitely a relaxing getaway right in your very own home.
