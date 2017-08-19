Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 beautiful rustic homes that's perfect for retirement

Kamla Villanueva Kamla Villanueva
homify Rustic style house
Loading admin actions …

They say that retirement is the day when you finally stop working and start living. This is quite true that retirement is the time when you finally get to enjoy and harvest what you've sowed. So, if you're looking for that warm relaxing atmosphere that is close to nature, then we've got a nice surprise for you! Today, Homify will show you 5 beautiful rustic homes that's perfect for relaxation that you may never want to leave the house. 

1. Single-storey country house

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Living along the countryside is the perfect place for retirement. A quiet place where the air is fresh and you get to relax. A single-storey house is also an ideal home for the elderly, the bedroom should be easily accessible for they may not have the strength to climb up the stairs. 

2. Vintage house

dom w Wawrze , Marek Rytych Marek Rytych Rustic style house
Marek Rytych

Marek Rytych
Marek Rytych
Marek Rytych

dom w Wawrze , Marek Rytych Marek Rytych Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Marek Rytych

Marek Rytych
Marek Rytych
Marek Rytych

This rustic vintage house seems like it came straight out of an 80s movie. It has a nostalgic vibe that is warm and inviting. Simple, comfortable and close to nature. A warm rustic home that is very suitable for retirement.

3. Modern Cottage

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Rustic style house
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Living room
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Living room
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

If you're planning on staying in an urban place to be close to your grandchildren, then you may opt for this type of design. This house is a wonderful design fusion, it looks perfectly modern for the city and perfectly warm and cozy for a retirement home. The rustic cottage appeal definitely tones down the stiffness associated with modern homes, replacing them with details that have texture and colours that are organic in nature.

4. Eclectic home

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Diseño y Construcción de Casa Caracol en Paine por ALIWEN, ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago Single family home
ALIWEN arquitectura &amp; construcción sustentable—Santiago

ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago
ALIWEN arquitectura &amp; construcción sustentable—Santiago
ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago

Diseño y Construcción de Casa Caracol en Paine por ALIWEN, ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago Living room
ALIWEN arquitectura &amp; construcción sustentable—Santiago

ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago
ALIWEN arquitectura &amp; construcción sustentable—Santiago
ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago

There's never a boring area in this eclectic style home. It is both homey, beautiful and is filled with so much character.  It also has a lot of sitting areas along the patio, the living room and the verandah that is perfect for resting.

5. A rustic home fit for the tropics

RESIDÊNCIA SL, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Rustic style house
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

RESIDÊNCIA SL, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Terrace
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

RESIDÊNCIA SL, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Kitchen
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

For anyone who loves nature. This house is designed for you! It is surrounded by lush gardens that is ideal for retirees. The patio and the kitchen are also riddles with warm natural details that is sure to get you in a positive mood. This is definitely a relaxing getaway right in your very own home.

For other related design ideas: 8 stunning homes you'd want to retire to

Floor tiles: 6 modern tiling ideas for your home

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks