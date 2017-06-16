8 small homes that are super comfortable

What kind of home would you be retiring to at the end of your career? That seems like a morose question but it's something which you've probably encountered and answered while you were young. And there's a high likelihood that you went for the lavish mansion with the dreamy swimming pool because most of us did. Ironically, when we got older, our preferences shifted towards the simpler and comfortable houses. So just what exactly do we mean by simple and comfortable? Check these out.