8 small homes that are super comfortable

What kind of home would you be retiring to at the end of your career? That seems like a morose question but it's something which you've probably encountered and answered while you were young. And there's a high likelihood that you went for the lavish mansion with the dreamy swimming pool because most of us did. Ironically, when we got older, our preferences shifted towards the simpler and comfortable houses. So just what exactly do we mean by simple and comfortable? Check these out.
This bungalow or one-storey home is the picture of elegant and simple combined. Its bricks, white walls, and tiled roofing echo classic all over. The wide boxy window on this exterior adds a touch of entertainment and function for the eyes and the senses from inside.
Going for edgy and natural is possible when you've got a lush environment and creative group of professionals. This house, for example, brings together steel, glass, and wood against a clean and green backdrop for that total spirit-cleansing place you can truly call
home.
Comfort can mean a toned down color scheme like the dark gray gradient on this house. It's monotony is polished by the classic white window shutters, the white-coated railings, and the semi-open porch which serves to accommodate the family and guests!
This square structure is probably the epitome of modern and tropical designs brought to life. The bamboo and nipa styled roof isn't your typical tropical hut layout because of the well-constructed eaves that by the way, extend wonderfully to protect dwellers from the harsh sun or from the rain. We're loving how sophisticated the furnishings and windows look in spite of this house's size!
If you have a penchant for oriental designs or specifically, Japanese styles, then this one is something to consider. It's got the traditional wooden corridor and interior flooring plus furnishings that transport you to the Land of the Rising Sun. Don't get comfortably just yet because the architects also played with the roof's design to infuse modern ingenuity to residential ventilation.
This house had been designed after a train with its industrial color scheme and elongated look. They also added railings that look like railroad tracks! Can you imagine Dorothy living in this before heading out to modern day Oz?
Gray is emphasized in this roof design that's juxtaposed by a spacious terrace and garden. One notable detail is the choice of putting up solar panels. So even if you've settled on a relatively simple home, you can still be sustainable with your energy source choice, especially when you know that the sun will hit you longer on most days.
Hardwood is another dreamy material for a retirement home. In fact, it's dreamy already without the thought of retiring. When it's polished like the paneling on this house added to a stunning architecture, you get a chic home where you can not only invite closest friends over but where you can also find solitary bliss.