A modern but affordable two-storey home

Have you been thinking of a stylish, big home for your big family? At 190 square meters, this house designed by architects from Pen Mitr Design Builder in Thailand captures that big, modern home with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms-capacity! Move in to this virtual dream home by reading further!
The two-storey house pays homage to simple aesthetics but with careful attention to detail like in the clean color palette as well as the neatly organized surrounding garden. This artist depiction shows that the garage accommodates two cars which directly lead to the main road.
Tropical weather can get bipolar as it is an alternate of dry and wet seasons. The heat can be unbearable during summer but this house in particular had been designed for tropical climates. Its large sliding windows, for example, allow ventilation and good lighting for saving on your electricity expenses!
So with ventilation settled, you might wonder about this house's resiliency during rainy season. Well for starters, the architects went for extended eaves that not only protect the interior from pouring rain but also provide some shade against the harsh sun during summer.
Understated is probably the best word to describe this exterior. This other view of the house reveals the clean positioning of large windows plus the simply neutral color combination employed in coating the surface. In fact, this minimalism evokes a sense of sophistication.
Nearly complete, this front view features the use of lines in decorating the surface. They also went for a more symmetrical look between the second and lower levels with the large windows aligned on both floors.
Here's a look at the top corner balcony of the upper level where the family can enjoy a picturesque view of the neighborhood beyond.
With a polished wood-and-steel gate plus trees for the garden, the house looks every bit an ideal home for a big family.
As a preview of the interiors, here's a brief look at the bathroom which features white, black, and grey combination with smooth tiling on all sides.
The rest of the bathroom furnishings include these sleek ceramic sink and toilet plus a matching rectangular mirror.