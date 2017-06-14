How to design a home for someone with an old soul

Sometimes, life experiences teaches the soul to mature faster. When this happens, there is a longing and thirst to return back home to a different period in time, while searching for true meaning, purpose, and inner fulfillment that money, power, nor success can't supersede. With specific design elements, we'll be able to delve into the layers in which we can unravel and understand the depths of a person deemed an old soul. Have you ever been called an old soul ? Or have encountered someone who is? If yes, then read on because, today at homify, we'd like to share some tips on how you can design and decorate a house that will make an old soul feel right at home.