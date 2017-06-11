A rustic home fit for the tropics

Like the saying goes,
everyday is a journey, and the journey itself is home. Whenever I see a rustic styled home, I envision a journey. You can always see it, how the house itself reveals its stories, of the past, of the many travels, of the cultural heritage that unravels like a glimpse into the life of the owner. If you agree with me, then I'm sure you'll love this house built by MORADA CUATRO. It will make you appreciate that unpretentious rustic style house that is perfect for tropical countries.
A tropical escape can be found right in your very own room. This beautifully designed rustic home sets a theme with the use of coloured strings that you could find all throughout the house. It is like a dreamcatcher in a different form. It is a wonderful personalised touch that may hold some meaning for the owner of the house. The room exudes a deliberate display of warm natural materials as seen from the use of wood and of dried 'anahaw' leaves on the ceilings, the bare cement walls and polished cement flooring. Fall in love with the beautiful view from the nice sunroom beyond the sliding doors. Along the sitting area you'll find a few plants and a nice garden furniture set where you could lay back and enjoy the tropical vibe.
The elements used to create this beautiful home are very humble indeed. From the raw materials to the furnitures. As you may have noticed, its beauty really comes from the smaller details: from the coloured string railing on the mezzanine to the colourful and rustic style doors.There's also the use of indoor hanging plants and the outdoorsy floor tiles and dining set that breeds in that intuitive eclectic charm.
The dreamcatcher style coloured strings are also reflected on different parts of the house, You'll see it beyond the window made of wood planks and on the door, the ottoman and on the chairs, making a bold statement that still ties in with the rustic-industrial atmosphere, accented with black outlines from the glass window frame and the black industrial style ceiling lamps.
Bare barracks-like walls and cement flooring matched with a slab of stone as the sink with a simple wide mirror on top, sandwiched between two colourful door entrances to the his and hers bathrooms. The slanted design on the door create an interesting pattern that perfectly ties in the colour and theme of the house.
A simple structure with a strikingly refreshing concept. This rustic design feels homey while still in keeping with some pretty bold design elements like the colourful couch and the items hung on the walls.
Along the facade of the house, you'll find a dining area set for a party and, above it, hanging from the trees you'll find repurposed traffic cones being used as light fixtures. It's such an interesting and unique way to display those everyday items we see around us, don't you think? To the right is a bar 'nipa hut' that uses steel and planks as wall whereas the red brick flooring nicely ties in all the elements bathed in it's warm colour.
For other rustic design inspirations: 6 rustic homes that will make you swoon