17 reasons why sliding doors are the best!

Kamla Villanueva Kamla Villanueva
Haus Hoffmann Hamburg, and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht Sliding doors
Sliding doors are the perfect choice for any type of house—if you think about it, it can work just about with any design. Today, Homify would like to highlight just how beneficial this feature is to your home. 

1. Natural light source

Puertas plegadizas para la remodelación de vivienda en Reino Unido, AIRCLOS AIRCLOS Terrace
AIRCLOS

AIRCLOS
AIRCLOS
AIRCLOS

Glass doors offer you a way to either open or divide a space while still keeping the room well-lit. Natural light during the day will also help you save a bit more by not turning on lights during the day.

2. Illusion of a larger space

Puertas Plegables para un Lujoso Resort Hotelero en Maldivas, AIRCLOS AIRCLOS Commercial spaces Hotels
AIRCLOS

AIRCLOS
AIRCLOS
AIRCLOS

Glass doors can perform just as much a wall could divide a space, but more than that, its transparent attribute divides the space without limiting your line of sight. The glass makes the room look larger by seemingly extending the space, wherein you could see the next room or outdoors.

3. A good indoor-outdoor flow

Puertas Plegables para un Lujoso Resort Hotelero en Maldivas, AIRCLOS AIRCLOS Commercial spaces Hotels
AIRCLOS

AIRCLOS
AIRCLOS
AIRCLOS

Glass doors allows you to have a seamless flow and a panoramic view of the outdoors.

4. Easy to clean

Двери в японском стиле - раздвижная конструкция, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Lesomodul

Lesomodul
Lesomodul
Lesomodul

Glass doors are low maintenance and are easy to clean. Just dust it off or wipe some glass cleaner and you're good to go.

5. Glazing

Interiorismo Departamentos Las Ventanas, BAO BAO Windows & doors Doors
BAO

BAO
BAO
BAO

Glazing the glass helps reduce harmful UV rays to about 98%. Glazing also provides better acoustic insulation and reduces frost and condensation on the glass.

6. Style it!

porte in vetro di design, bellinvetro bellinvetro Windows & doors Doors
bellinvetro

bellinvetro
bellinvetro
bellinvetro

You could add a graphic design or a stencil cutout onto the glass door to suit the atmosphere of your home.

7. Separates private areas

Amsterdam + Sonora, Central de Arquitectura Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

indoor glass doors are may also be used to enclose the private areas in your home.

8. As a divider

Garaje protegido con Cortinas de Cristal (Paneles Corredizos de Vidrio), AIRCLOS AIRCLOS Modern conservatory
AIRCLOS

AIRCLOS
AIRCLOS
AIRCLOS

Glass doors may still serve as a barricade or divider while it is opened up.

9. Easy access

Elfa Einbauschrank mit grauer Glasfüllung im Schlafzimmer, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH BedroomWardrobes & closets
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Sliding doors can also be used for wardrobes. It can easily glide along its rails with a gentle push, unlike wood that can sometimes contract and bulge depending on the season, making doors and cabinets get jammed and hard to budge open.

10. Design feature

Maison individuelle Versailles, Hélène de Tassigny Hélène de Tassigny Kitchen
Hélène de Tassigny

Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny

This gate-style black steel in the form of a half-french door is an interesting design that is classy and sophisticated.

11. Colour it any way you like

West London house, Viewport Studio Viewport Studio Sliding doors
Viewport Studio

West London house

Viewport Studio
Viewport Studio
Viewport Studio

Feel free to colour the sliding doors that match the style of your home.

12. Protection and insulation

homify Sliding doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sliding doors can also provide insulation. Having a gasket installed on it will help equip a good sound barrier and protection against the weather while also keeping the dust, drafts and rain from entering your home.

13. More space

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Sliding doors
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

Sliding doors allow you to save on space. Instead of having a door swing open in an arc which can at times be bothersome for small rooms.

14. Security

Cortinas de vidrio para lujosa villa – Zimbali, South Africa, AIRCLOS AIRCLOS Modern home
AIRCLOS

AIRCLOS
AIRCLOS
AIRCLOS

Make sure to incorporate gaskets, aluminium seals and fixed leaves on your sliding doors. Adding in a hook-over locking mechanism will also prevent the sliding leaf from being removed from its frame. Engineered stiles will also provide extra stability. You also have the option of using one-way mirrors for additional security and privacy.

15. Safety

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

Make sure that the glass installed in your home is shatterproof.

16. Eco friendly

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Large wooden barn-type doors make a wonderful design statement for rustic style homes. It is also durable, sustainable and provides good insulation.

17. Make it edgy and unique!

Haus Hoffmann Hamburg, and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht Sliding doors
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht

and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht

You can also come up with quirky ideas for your sliding door like this one. It incorporated a blackboard material that is so fun and unique. You may also opt to have a professional to think up a nice design for you.

