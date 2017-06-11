8 ways to use bamboo for your home

Bamboo varieties are some of the fastest growing plants in the world. Not only is it abundant but it also has a specifically higher compressive strength than wood, brick, or concrete and a specific tensile strength that rivals steel. It is a material that is both strong and durable, and at the same time, it exudes a natural charm that is warm and fresh.

This material is often used to create furnitures, food containers, musical instruments, handicrafts and even as building materials that beautifully showcases our culture as Asians. Today, Homify will show you how to creatively maximise the use of bamboo as featured in the designs made by BAMBU CARBONO ZERO.