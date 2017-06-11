Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 ways to use bamboo for your home

Kamla Villanueva Kamla Villanueva
Eco Tenda, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Rustic style garden
Loading admin actions …

Bamboo varieties are some of the fastest growing plants in the world. Not only is it abundant but it also has a specifically higher compressive strength than wood, brick, or concrete and a specific tensile strength that rivals steel. It is a material that is both strong and durable, and at the same time, it exudes a natural charm that is warm and fresh. 

This material is often used to create furnitures, food containers, musical instruments, handicrafts and even as building materials that beautifully showcases our culture as Asians. Today, Homify will show you how to creatively maximise the use of bamboo as featured in the designs made by BAMBU CARBONO ZERO.

1. Awning and wall

Casa Ibirapuera, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Spa Bamboo Wood effect
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

Bamboo can be designed and decorated beautifully in various forms such as an roof awning or as a corrugated wall for your outdoor space. It could also be used for landscaping materials for the garden by creating a latticework for plants to hang or crawl on. 

2. Weaved bamboo

Esteira de Bambu Trançada em Forro., BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Living room Bamboo Wood effect
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

Having a woven bamboo material as the ceiling creates a nice colour and texture that ties in the overall design. It provides a more natural and rustic appeal to the interior of the house.

3. Wall mount

Fachada réguas de bambu, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Minimalist house Bamboo Wood effect
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

The varnished dried bamboo mounted onto this modern building creates a nice design feature. Having those sleek, clean lines against the rustic bamboo grains is a wonderful contrast for a unique look.

4. Cabinets

Residência em Curitiba -Revestimento com réguas de bambu, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Modern garage/shed Bamboo Wood effect
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

Cabinets can sometimes be an eyesore. Placing bamboo on a whole wall including the cabinets will hide the storage space like they're not really there. 

5. Ceiling

Residência em Curitiba -Revestimento com réguas de bambu, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Terrace Bamboo Wood effect
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

strips of bamboo can also be attached to the ceiling as a design element. It gives the space that laid back tropical vibe.

6. Art installation

loja TETUM, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Bamboo
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

loja TETUM, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Bamboo
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

Another intuitive design idea for using bamboo is by creating an artistic piece. Laying out the bamboo like a paint is to a canvas and adding light accents that will further highlight its beauty. You could do this technique on a large scale like this or on a smaller scale like as a wall divider for your home. 

7. Trellis

Revestimento de Pérgola Shopping Uberlândia , BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Modern style gardens Bamboo
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

Having bamboo as a trellis along a walk path provides a wonderful shade. This sultry design idea could also be incorporated in balconies as well as the garden. 

8. Canopy structure

Eco Tenda, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Rustic style garden
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

Using a bamboo frame for a canopy with a light coloured waterproof fabric makes up an artfully utilitarian structure. You could have it set up along the patio or the garden or even at the roof deck for a nice dining space for small get-togethers with family and friends.

For other design ideas: 8 tips on turning your home into a tropical paradise

A rustic home fit for the tropics

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks