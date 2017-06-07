8 Types of Patios for the Filipino Home

For family-oriented Filipinos, a favourite corner of the home is an area that brings everyone together. Since the Philippines is sunny for about half the year, it allows people to dine, converse, or simply relax in the outdoors. A frequented place in a home is therefore the patio, a paved usually casual space that connects the main house to the garden. Lattice details, shrubs, and flowers may surround tables and chairs to create a cozy, inviting atmosphere.
Enjoy the selection of these lovely patios and get some ideas for your own outdoor space!
This country style patio is reminiscent of an outdoor coffee shop surrounded by the tranquility of nature. Wood is the dominant material used for the walls, chairs, tables and other accessories.
Laths used for the floor create a multi-purpose functional area. Well-appointed sitting arrangements may be placed in corners so family members can spend time enjoying the wide open space. This home is a beautiful haven made more enchanting by the surrounding greenery.
This patio connects the main house to a tea garden. The floor of this cozy area is composed of wooden slats held together by polished battens. The lounging arrangement adds a pretty touch to the place where family members can relax over a cup of tea.
There is an overall classic look to this patio. The floor made from light wooden slats, the white garden furniture, the umbrella, and the wooden barrier create a familiar outdoor vignette. While overlooking the scenery, you may sip coffee or a glass of wine or soak in the relaxing waters of the hot tub.
This patio is at the roof deck of a home. The dark floor made from laths, small vases of greenery, the canopy, and the modern furniture, particularly the red sofa, emit a contemporary feel suitable for relaxing moments over drinks and canapés.
The slatted flooring and the dominant use of wood add to the stunning design of this multi-functional patio. It was created for regular activities of family members and their friends. The 2 sofa arrangements allow for more than one gathering or conversation group. On one corner is a shelf for potted plants and other decor that add character to the space. Next to it is a hot tub for leisurely relaxation.
This patio is a large extension of the house. Made with lath flooring, the space is surrounded by flowers and plants whose beauty can be appreciated from many angles. Within this enclave, guests may opt to bask under the sun or may choose to relax in the shade by sitting under the roofed area.
This patio, with its tropical look, is fitting for the Filipino setting. The use of natural materials creates the beauty of this space. The floor, tables, and chairs are made from wood while the lush tropical plants add a feeling of warmth. Even the touches of bright colours on the chairs are reminiscent of gatherings by the beach over delicious homemade rice dishes.