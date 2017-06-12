A compact home with fully furnished rooms

Living in a compact home can be beneficial to your family; let me give you 5 reasons why it's a wonderful choice. First, a smaller house costs less—not only is the mortgage more affordable, but the utilities/bills are also less. Approximately P5,000 to P8,000 in savings per month by downsizing from a 250 sqm. to 80 sqm. Living below your means and being free of debt gives you peace of mind and room for emergencies during financial setbacks.
Another advantage would be that smaller houses are easier to customise and decorate. It is also easier to clean, it will cut back 5 hours of cleaning to just 3 hours. Not just cleaning the floor, but just imagine how many glass windows and screens you'll have to wash and the number of rooms you'll have to drag the vacuum into. More than that, having a large house gives people the tendency to store things they thought they needed, only to end up accumulating dust, which leads us to the next reason, that is, a smaller house can lead to a simpler life, a home where you could free yourself of all the unnecessary excess by keeping only what you need. Lastly, a compact home can help build relationships, to appreciate the things that matter most, the family.
If you decide on using precast concrete construction materials, then you will have to choose which of these three types will best suit your home. First is the solid concrete wall, next is the insulated sandwich wall panel. Last is the thin-shell wall panels which has 1.5 to 3 inches of concrete attached to a steel framing.
The surface of these walls can be made with virtually any type of finish. Also, be sure to consult a professional to help make the most out of your home, both structurally sound and homey for the entire family.
A small prefabricated house can feel homey by adding warm tones. The wall are painted with a rich mocha colour and on the roof are terracotta tiles that exude that cool mediterranean feel.
Simple and no frills. This is a house that puts a check mark on all the 5 benefits of having a compact home.
Adding in a floor length cream coloured curtain was able to make the ceiling seem higher while also providing a nice shade to the room while it also serves as a nice decoration. The floor is laminated wood, it is very durable, versatile and has the look of genuine wood floors.
Revealing the white steel beams make the ceiling appear higher than covering it with plywood. It also creates an intricate pattern that can be made to appear as a design feature of the house. The while colour and the windows also makes the room look simple, light and airy.
At the end of the day, it's not about the size of the home or what you fill it with. What matter's is the people that fill the home.
