A compact home with fully furnished rooms

Living in a compact home can be beneficial to your family; let me give you 5 reasons why it's a wonderful choice. First, a smaller house costs less—not only is the mortgage more affordable, but the utilities/bills are also less. Approximately P5,000 to P8,000 in savings per month by downsizing from a 250 sqm. to 80 sqm. Living below your means and being free of debt gives you peace of mind and room for emergencies during financial setbacks.

Another advantage would be that smaller houses are easier to customise and decorate. It is also easier to clean, it will cut back 5 hours of cleaning to just 3 hours. Not just cleaning the floor, but just imagine how many glass windows and screens you'll have to wash and the number of rooms you'll have to drag the vacuum into. More than that, having a large house gives people the tendency to store things they thought they needed, only to end up accumulating dust, which leads us to the next reason, that is, a smaller house can lead to a simpler life, a home where you could free yourself of all the unnecessary excess by keeping only what you need. Lastly, a compact home can help build relationships, to appreciate the things that matter most, the family.