8 tile roofs Filipinos can copy for their homes

Now this roof tile is one breakthrough. It's the result of advanced technology that has evolved from generation to generation. This roof tile easily gained popularity being new to the market and fortunately, lots and lots of colors and varieties to pick from!

Fiberglass roof tile is a versatile material, offering different grades, styles and shades to choose from; at the same time it share great compatibility with many materials. Not to mention that it's affordable and long-lasting. Additionally, this could be your favorite too as it's a fire resistant material!