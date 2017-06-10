14 beautiful homes to inspire you today

Beautiful homes inspire us and, today, we'd like to look at fourteen different home styles that we wish were ours. Some houses have arches that frame passageways, while others offer the comfort of a well-appointed porch where you may sit and rest. Enjoy these inspiring ideas you may use in a new home! Are you ready to see them?
Red-orange brick always gives a 'wow’ factor to a home. Bricks bring out a diversity of ideas from comfort to strength to rugged elegance.
This home is beautiful the way a resort is beautiful. There is enough space for comfortable guest rooms and a lanai where visitors may eat and lounge around in.
This house is an example of classic western architecture.
This home, with its classic style, incorporates a large terrace on the upper floor. This detail allows for larger gatherings where guests may enjoy the outdoors within the comforts of their hostess' home.
The entrance of this beautiful home, made from cement, is strong enough to withstand all weather conditions.
The entrance of this home leads to the front door, where guests to go through to enter other parts of the house.
The high roof of this house allows the wind to go through for cross ventilation on hot, sunny days. At the same time, the cement canopy gives the lanai a roof for protection against the sun and slight drizzles.
The use of grey plaster on the walls, together with the black awning, makes for an elegant combination.
This beautiful home is reminiscent of the setting of a romantic movie!
This area by the pool is a good place for an enjoyable pool party!
The well-manicured lawn and its greenery adds a cozy touch to this elegant home.
Brick makes this house look pretty and inviting.
This home has beautiful balconies. Those on the top floor add interesting detail while integrating security into the structure of the house. The soft white chair cushions, on the lower floor, give the sitting area a relaxed feel.
Use plants to adorn the facade of your front door and add natural beauty to your home. The growth and year-round changes in plants also make for an interesting and evolving look!