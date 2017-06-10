Your browser is out-of-date.

14 beautiful homes to inspire you today

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
Beautiful homes inspire us and, today, we'd like to look at fourteen different home styles that we wish were ours. Some houses have arches that frame passageways, while others offer the comfort of a well-appointed porch where you may sit and rest. Enjoy these inspiring ideas you may use in a new home!  Are you ready to see them?

1. An orange brick house

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
Red-orange brick always gives a 'wow’ factor to a home.  Bricks bring out a diversity of ideas from comfort to strength to rugged elegance.

2. A brown cement house

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
This home is beautiful the way a resort is beautiful.  There is enough space for comfortable guest rooms and a lanai where visitors may eat and lounge around in.

3. A traditional white house

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
This house is an example of classic western architecture.

4. The classic design with a terrace

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
This home, with its classic style, incorporates a large terrace on the upper floor.  This detail allows for larger gatherings where guests may enjoy the outdoors within the comforts of their hostess' home.

5. A home with an all-weather entrance (Good for rain or shine!)

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
The entrance of this beautiful home, made from cement, is strong enough to withstand all weather conditions.

6. A picturesque and sturdy house

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
The entrance of this home leads to the front door, where guests to go through to enter other parts of the house.

7. A house with a high ceiling

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
The high roof of this house allows the wind to go through for cross ventilation on hot, sunny days.  At the same time, the cement canopy gives the lanai a roof for protection against the sun and slight drizzles.

8. A loft-style house with a black awning

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
The use of grey plaster on the walls, together with the black awning, makes for an elegant combination.

9. White house with an arch

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
This beautiful home is reminiscent of the setting of a romantic movie!

10. A beautiful home with a nice pool area

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
This area by the pool is a good place for an enjoyable pool party!

11. A home with a manicured lawn

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
The well-manicured lawn and its greenery adds a cozy touch to this elegant home.

12. A natural home with brick

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
Brick makes this house look pretty and inviting.

13. Modern home with spacious balcony

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
This home has beautiful balconies.  Those on the top floor add interesting detail while integrating security into the structure of the house.  The soft white chair cushions, on the lower floor, give the sitting area a relaxed feel.

14. An entrance surrounded by plants

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
Use plants to adorn the facade of your front door and add natural beauty to your home. The growth and year-round changes in plants also make for an interesting and evolving look!

Vote now: Which facade is the most beautiful?

