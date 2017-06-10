6 ways to a relaxing and stress-free home

Soothing the senses will lessen your stress levels.

Sights : A home with a clean and airy space and is surrounded by greenery will help you relax better. If you don't have a garden view, then a picture of a forest or beach sceneries would also do.

Smell : The aroma of jasmine and hyacinth can help lower anxiety while cinnamon and peppermint helps perk you up. So why not use a diffuser with these scents or add them on top of your table as a centerpiece.

Hear : The sound from a water feature can help calm you as well as some wind chimes. Conversely, studies show that the sound of typing can ramp up your stress hormone epinephrine by 30%. So listen to more soothing sounds as much as you can.

Feel : Soothing fabrics such as curduroy and fleece elicit feelings of contentment. I would also recommend the brushed micro-fibre material that is antimicrobial and is also soothing to the touch. Use these as a throw for your couch or as a cover for pillows.