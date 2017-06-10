6 ways to a relaxing and stress-free home

In this day and age, everything has to be lightning fast. It's keep up or fall behind. More people are falling into the trap that is instant gratification but all these tend to take a toll on a persons' well being. We all need our own space where we could relax. To be free from stress and the pressures brought about by work. Our bodies are merely responding to our environment and if we surround ourselves with stressors, then it's going to give us something more than we bargained for. There have been studies on stress related disorders and diseases, which denotes how important it is to take care of oneself in order to function well. To achieve this, why don't start with the environment you have at home? Here are a few ways that could help make your home free of stressors.
As Socrates once said,
the unexamined life is not worth living. The only way to find meaning in life is when you learn to reflect. To find answers that is deep within you. Being surrounded in a soothing atmosphere is one way to help you reflect as you immerse yourself in the beauty of creation. You'll notice the little things in life and how it can make a huge impact, just like a droplet of water creating a ripple in the world.
Soothing the senses will lessen your stress levels.
Sights : A home with a clean and airy space and is surrounded by greenery will help you relax better. If you don't have a garden view, then a picture of a forest or beach sceneries would also do.
Smell : The aroma of jasmine and hyacinth can help lower anxiety while cinnamon and peppermint helps perk you up. So why not use a diffuser with these scents or add them on top of your table as a centerpiece.
Hear : The sound from a water feature can help calm you as well as some wind chimes. Conversely, studies show that the sound of typing can ramp up your stress hormone epinephrine by 30%. So listen to more soothing sounds as much as you can.
Feel : Soothing fabrics such as curduroy and fleece elicit feelings of contentment. I would also recommend the brushed micro-fibre material that is antimicrobial and is also soothing to the touch. Use these as a throw for your couch or as a cover for pillows.
Cleaning up and tidying your space is a wonderful exercise that also helps declutter the mind. Sometimes, when your brain is brimming with too much information or is overwhelmed with the enormity of the task at hand, you simply just have to step away for a bit and do something that doesn't involve much thinking. This helps matters settle and brew in a way that will amp up your productivity because your mind is at rest. Once you've got a hold of yourself and not feel panicked over a situation, then you tend to make better, wiser decisions. Being surrounded by mess makes people feel anxious so, having a clean airy space not only helps you relax, it also gives you a sense of peace and satisfaction. Researchers find that people who spend 20 minutes of housework suffered less anxiety and depression.
Surrounding yourself in natural elements such as wood and stone gives that warm atmosphere and having large wide glass doors and windows also help bring more of the outdoors in. You'll see the greenery from inside your home.
Placing large mirrors will help make the room feel larger. As for the shelves, they shouldn't be filled up to it's limit. Leave some room to make it look less bulky. Lastly, keep the colours light and airy and use less dividers as much possible to open up the space. You may also add some inspirational quotes on the wall or on a frame to help remind you of certain life lessons.
Other than cleaning to keep you relaxed, you may also take up gardening. Here you'll see that there are small courtyards where you could grow some flowers or maybe even some cactus.
