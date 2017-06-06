Reader survey: Which home for you is the best for the Philippines?

Known as a melting pot of culture and tradition, the Philippines has embraced different aesthetics in design and architecture. Some people prefer classic, some choose modern, while others opt for something in between. To settle the score, Homify is conducting a survey to know which type of home is the best for the Philippines. Comment below and let us know what you think!
The bahay-kubo will always have a special place in the hearts of Filipinos. We all had to draw houses when we were kids and it would always have that pointed roof and square-ish box structure for the body. When we're all grown up, we find ourselves having strong affinity for wooden houses. If you're thinking of building one, read how to build your dream wooden home.
As we enter the age of globalization, we become aware of western design concepts. We appreciate modern architecture that features clean lines, neutral colors, and minimalist designs.
If you live in the city, space would be a primary concern in building your house. You want something efficient and stylish that doesn't take too much space. This compact house is perfect for city dwellers who value every inch and corner of their home.
Living in a tropical country where it feels like summer all year (except for the typhoon season), you can't help but wish that your house is near the beach. And if that's the case, then your house would look like this.
But ultimately, Filipinos are simple and easy-going. We want a house that will provide our basic needs. And occasionally have family and friends over for a barbecue party in the patio.
So, what house gets your vote?