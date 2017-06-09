The making of beautiful Asian house

A traditional house doesn't have to look old and boring. Today, Homify is showing how to combine heritage with modern aesthetics in building a home. This Thai house is made by Chayo Home in Lamphun, Thailand. Let's take a look how it was built!
The architecture of this single-storey home features an L-shaped structure. We see the Thai home flair with the roof and the low fence terrace.
Thai houses are usually made of wood. But this house was built with concrete to reinforce durability and stability. The base column was made wider to strengthen the foundation.
In addition to the concrete frames, the main materials used is hardwood. It was used for window frames, doorways, as well as wall decorations.
The color of the wood that adorns the wall gives depth of field to the house. It looks more dimensional because the color cuts the edges outside the house.
When the construction of the house is completed, work on the other areas to make it more beautiful. Start from the concrete floor around the house, followed by the garden. A beautiful landscape makes the house more alive.
