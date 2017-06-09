Your browser is out-of-date.

The making of beautiful Asian house

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
บ้านพักอาศัย คสล.1 ชั้น, หจก.ชโยโฮม หจก.ชโยโฮม
A traditional house doesn't have to look old and boring. Today, Homify is showing how to combine heritage with modern aesthetics in building a home. This Thai house is made by Chayo Home in Lamphun, Thailand. Let's take a look how it was built!

Concrete Thai house

บ้านพักอาศัย คสล.1 ชั้น, หจก.ชโยโฮม หจก.ชโยโฮม
หจก.ชโยโฮม

หจก.ชโยโฮม
หจก.ชโยโฮม
หจก.ชโยโฮม

The architecture of this single-storey home features an L-shaped structure. We see the Thai home flair with the roof and the low fence terrace.

Emphasis on durability

บ้านพักอาศัย คสล.1 ชั้น, หจก.ชโยโฮม หจก.ชโยโฮม
หจก.ชโยโฮม

หจก.ชโยโฮม
หจก.ชโยโฮม
หจก.ชโยโฮม

Thai houses are usually made of wood. But this house was built with concrete to reinforce durability and stability. The base column was made wider to strengthen the foundation.

Decorate the frame with real wood

บ้านพักอาศัย คสล.1 ชั้น, หจก.ชโยโฮม หจก.ชโยโฮม
หจก.ชโยโฮม

หจก.ชโยโฮม
หจก.ชโยโฮม
หจก.ชโยโฮม

In addition to the concrete frames, the main materials used is hardwood. It was used for window frames, doorways, as well as wall decorations.

Harmonious and beautiful

บ้านพักอาศัย คสล.1 ชั้น, หจก.ชโยโฮม หจก.ชโยโฮม
หจก.ชโยโฮม

หจก.ชโยโฮม
หจก.ชโยโฮม
หจก.ชโยโฮม

The color of the wood that adorns the wall gives depth of field to the house. It looks more dimensional because the color cuts the edges outside the house. 

Accessorize the house ​

บ้านพักอาศัย คสล.1 ชั้น, หจก.ชโยโฮม หจก.ชโยโฮม
หจก.ชโยโฮม

หจก.ชโยโฮม
หจก.ชโยโฮม
หจก.ชโยโฮม

When the construction of the house is completed, work on the other areas to make it more beautiful. Start from the concrete floor around the house, followed by the garden. A beautiful landscape makes the house more alive.

