Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 rustic homes that will make you swoon

Kamla Villanueva Kamla Villanueva
日高の家, TAMAI ATELIER TAMAI ATELIER Modern home
Loading admin actions …

As the saying goes, go big or go home. If you are looking for that perfect rustic-style home, then you've come to the right place. Unpretentious, rugged and organic, we absolutely love the rustic style here at homify. Its charm comes from natural elements and is made more beautiful when built along the countryside, away from the buzz of the city streets. So without further ado, let's go over to these six rustic houses that you will surely love!

1. Rustic cottage workshop

MIRAKI Art school & Workshop, ห้างหุ้นส่วนจำกัด พอสซิเบิล ดีไซน์ ห้างหุ้นส่วนจำกัด พอสซิเบิล ดีไซน์ Rustic style house Wood Wood effect
ห้างหุ้นส่วนจำกัด พอสซิเบิล ดีไซน์

ห้างหุ้นส่วนจำกัด พอสซิเบิล ดีไซน์
ห้างหุ้นส่วนจำกัด พอสซิเบิล ดีไซน์
ห้างหุ้นส่วนจำกัด พอสซิเบิล ดีไซน์

The natural wood material used for this cottage alongside the lush greenery makes this workshop very inviting. You could easily utilise it as a space where you could do some painting or maybe as a studio or guest room. 

2. Rustic industrial home

Casa MeMo - VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR ICONO DE LA SUSTENTABILIDAD , BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Modern home Concrete Grey
BAM! arquitectura

BAM! arquitectura
BAM! arquitectura
BAM! arquitectura

The use of raw concrete, large glass windows and wooden door are the marks of a rustic industrial design. On the roof, there is also a series of solar panels that will help conserve energy and lessen your carbon footprint.

3. Rustic minimalist

Wohnhaus M1 in Bad Boll , Gaus Architekten Gaus Architekten Modern home
Gaus Architekten

Gaus Architekten
Gaus Architekten
Gaus Architekten

This is the perfect example of a clean, minimalist house with a rustic feel. Simple and serene, this design structure made use of light grainy wood to give it that warm, cozy vibe even on a gloomy day.

4. Rustic contemporary home

展望台の家, ろく設計室 ろく設計室 Asian style house
ろく設計室

ろく設計室
ろく設計室
ろく設計室

A single pitched roof, large glass windows and the use of wood materials make this rustic contemporary home very light and airy. 

5. Lodge

日高の家, TAMAI ATELIER TAMAI ATELIER Modern home
TAMAI ATELIER

TAMAI ATELIER
TAMAI ATELIER
TAMAI ATELIER

This cozy wooden mountain lodge has a certain elegance to it brought about by the colour combinations. The wood tones, navy green and white.

6. Charred wood exterior

Casa Ka, Almazan Arquitectura y Construcción Almazan Arquitectura y Construcción Country style house Wood Black
Almazan Arquitectura y Construcción

Almazan Arquitectura y Construcción
Almazan Arquitectura y Construcción
Almazan Arquitectura y Construcción

This house used the technique of burning or torching the wood to create this beautiful blackened effect. This process started in Japan, it is called the Shou sugi ban which means burnt cedar.  Paradoxically, this method makes wood fire-resistant and insect resistant, as well as durable—with a lifespan of about 80 years.

For more rustic home inspirations: 13 rustic houses that are refreshingly affordable

14 brilliant ideas for home or store fronts
Which rustic home is your favorite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks