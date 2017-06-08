6 rustic homes that will make you swoon

As the saying goes,
go big or go home. If you are looking for that perfect rustic-style home, then you've come to the right place. Unpretentious, rugged and organic, we absolutely love the rustic style here at homify. Its charm comes from natural elements and is made more beautiful when built along the countryside, away from the buzz of the city streets. So without further ado, let's go over to these six rustic houses that you will surely love!
The natural wood material used for this cottage alongside the lush greenery makes this workshop very inviting. You could easily utilise it as a space where you could do some painting or maybe as a studio or guest room.
The use of raw concrete, large glass windows and wooden door are the marks of a rustic industrial design. On the roof, there is also a series of solar panels that will help conserve energy and lessen your carbon footprint.
This is the perfect example of a clean, minimalist house with a rustic feel. Simple and serene, this design structure made use of light grainy wood to give it that warm, cozy vibe even on a gloomy day.
A single pitched roof, large glass windows and the use of wood materials make this rustic contemporary home very light and airy.
This cozy wooden mountain lodge has a certain elegance to it brought about by the colour combinations. The wood tones, navy green and white.
This house used the technique of burning or torching the wood to create this beautiful blackened effect. This process started in Japan, it is called the Shou sugi ban which means
burnt cedar. Paradoxically, this method makes wood fire-resistant and insect resistant, as well as durable—with a lifespan of about 80 years.
