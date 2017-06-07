9 homes in different shades, shapes, and sizes

Your browser is out-of-date.

Twists in house designs are always exciting. They leave you with lots of room to imagine possibilities in completing both the outside and inside of a home. One other way to complement an already stunning facade is choosing a color that goes well with the house's environment and the dweller's personality. Paying homage to the creative world of colors, we gathered these nine houses which portray both their environment and owner's personality quite interestingly.

1. Light brown

Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Country style house
Unit 7 Architecture

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

This quaint stone and wood house is made more charming with the light brown color that goes well against the lush green surrounding. The hue is also neutral so the complementing pink flowers and green environment  pop nicely against it.

2. Gray and orange

homify Tropical style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Apparently, concrete can be sophisticated. These days, the industrialist design blends with the minimalist and modern aesthetics which altogether create a classy urban residence. This two-storey, for example, looks geometrically appealing against the lush environment. Its orange brown surface details also complement the green background.

3. Orange mansion

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern home
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

This Beverly Hills-style home comes to life because of its boxy and clean architecture. Of course, what's a Beverly Hill-inspired home without the sunny color palette? For this house, it's a combination of orange and green, emphasized by the soft yellow indoor and outdoor lights that exude elegance.

4. Washed out wonder

AUQ, Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte Modern home
Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte

Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte
Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte
Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte

Wood is forever popular and most people dream of having a beautiful wooden home. Homify has an endless array of wooden houses to choose from but here we'll feature a laid-back design that's got a washed out color scheme. White also goes well with the extra light tone of the wood which echo the Scandinavian style.

5. Multi-colored

BEACH HOUSE - TRAMANDAÍ/RS, Arquitetando ideias Arquitetando ideias Tropical style houses
Arquitetando ideias

Arquitetando ideias
Arquitetando ideias
Arquitetando ideias

If you think that a multi-colored home is just too much visually, think again. With just the right combination of colors like the fuchsia and yellow against blue in this Caribbean-slash-Latin American-esque home, you get an adorable exterior. As a plus, this facade is also visually palatable because of the texture play among the wooden planks, gravel, and ceramic tiles.

6. Black and white

homify Asian style house Concrete White
homify

homify
homify
homify

A more conservative take is the black and white combination. One thing is for sure with this pair and that is it's classic appeal. This house, for one, is merely a prefabricated house which means that it's been factory-built with some parts assembled onsite, yet the black and white makes it look just as good as any regular home.

7. Candy pink

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern home Pink
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

It's ultra feminine, yes. But pink has got more spunk to it than most people think. The feminine factor can be toned down with white, black, and its complementary green on the color wheel. The dimensions here are also balanced by the vibrant green plants.

8. Zesty yellow

RESIDÊNCIA MM, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Rustic style house
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

Here's another Caribbean-inspired residence. Its catchy yellow instantly perks anyone up. The summery vibe is enhanced by the exotic touch of the pool, the wooden recliner chairs, the hammock, and the relaxed pool side porch. The house also evokes a rustic feel because of the dated terracotta roof tiles.

9. Composed combination

쭈욱 게스트하우스, 쭈욱 게스트하우스 쭈욱 게스트하우스 Rustic style house
쭈욱 게스트하우스

쭈욱 게스트하우스
쭈욱 게스트하우스
쭈욱 게스트하우스

Container-styled housing is made interesting by this multicolored design. To tame the vibrancy, the experts played on shades of red and blue for the ground level.  Now, that's one way to standout in an otherwise dull neighborhood.

