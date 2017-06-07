9 homes in different shades, shapes, and sizes

Twists in house designs are always exciting. They leave you with lots of room to imagine possibilities in completing both the outside and inside of a home. One other way to complement an already stunning facade is choosing a color that goes well with the house's environment and the dweller's personality. Paying homage to the creative world of colors, we gathered these nine houses which portray both their environment and owner's personality quite interestingly.
This quaint stone and wood house is made more charming with the light brown color that goes well against the lush green surrounding. The hue is also neutral so the complementing pink flowers and green environment pop nicely against it.
Apparently, concrete can be sophisticated. These days, the industrialist design blends with the minimalist and modern aesthetics which altogether create a classy urban residence. This two-storey, for example, looks geometrically appealing against the lush environment. Its orange brown surface details also complement the green background.
This Beverly Hills-style home comes to life because of its boxy and clean architecture. Of course, what's a Beverly Hill-inspired home without the sunny color palette? For this house, it's a combination of orange and green, emphasized by the soft yellow indoor and outdoor lights that exude elegance.
Wood is forever popular and most people dream of having a beautiful wooden home. Homify has an endless array of wooden houses to choose from but here we'll feature a laid-back design that's got a washed out color scheme. White also goes well with the extra light tone of the wood which echo the Scandinavian style.
If you think that a multi-colored home is just too much visually, think again. With just the right combination of colors like the fuchsia and yellow against blue in this Caribbean-slash-Latin American-esque home, you get an adorable exterior. As a plus, this facade is also visually palatable because of the texture play among the wooden planks, gravel, and ceramic tiles.
A more conservative take is the black and white combination. One thing is for sure with this pair and that is it's classic appeal. This house, for one, is merely a prefabricated house which means that it's been factory-built with some parts assembled onsite, yet the black and white makes it look just as good as any regular home.
It's ultra feminine, yes. But pink has got more spunk to it than most people think. The feminine factor can be toned down with white, black, and its complementary green on the color wheel. The dimensions here are also balanced by the vibrant green plants.
Here's another Caribbean-inspired residence. Its catchy yellow instantly perks anyone up. The summery vibe is enhanced by the exotic touch of the pool, the wooden recliner chairs, the hammock, and the relaxed pool side porch. The house also evokes a rustic feel because of the dated terracotta roof tiles.