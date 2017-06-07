15 most common things you would see inside a Filipino house

Traditionally, before entering a Filipino home, you must do as your host does. If the owner of the house removes his shoes before entering, you must do the same as a sign of respect. If there is an elder in the house, you ask for their blessing by saying mano po while they touch you forehead with the back of their hand. The Filipino culture is so rich that they transcend into our very homes.

Paying homage and maybe even evoke some nostalgia, we'll show you some details that would often characterise what a genuine Filipino home is like.