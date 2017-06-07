Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 most common things you would see inside a Filipino house

Kamla Villanueva Kamla Villanueva
Reforma JBJ, CA.ZA CA.ZA Kitchen White
Loading admin actions …

Traditionally, before entering a Filipino home, you must do as your host does. If the owner of the house removes his shoes before entering, you must do the same as a sign of respect. If there is an elder in the house, you ask for their blessing by saying mano po while they touch you forehead with the back of their hand. The Filipino culture is so rich that they transcend into our very homes. 

Paying homage and maybe even evoke some nostalgia, we'll show you some details that would often characterise what a genuine Filipino home is like. 

1. Antique hand-me-downs

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

Since our culture highly values the family, it would be evidently seen in the home, often it takes the shape of 'antiques', items that belonged to our grandparents and those before them, as a way to remember the past and a means of keeping with our ancestral roots. Each relic tells a story about our rich history. 

These items usually include old sewing machines, a coal powered iron, vintage cameras, farming equipments and so on. 

2. Ceiling fan and decorative candles

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Eclectic style garden
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

Ceiling fans are common in filipino homes as well as the decorative candles that are never really used.

Also, there has been numerous occasions where I would see a tin can of biscuits in a Filipino household only to find that it contains sewing materials instead of biscuits. I'm sure that has happened to you too.

3. Local kitchen

Reforma JBJ, CA.ZA CA.ZA Kitchen White
CA.ZA

CA.ZA
CA.ZA
CA.ZA

Modern Style Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Modern Style Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

A display of big wooden spoon and fork are pretty common in a Philippine kitchen. Here you will also see potted plants placed along the windowsills. Recently, cacti are gaining more popularity than before. 

In other occasions, you will also see a clump of garlic hanging overhead the kitchen as a way to ward off the folk spirits/monsters like the 'aswang'. 

4. 'Kulambo', 'banig' and 'bintilador'

Ninho da Coruja - Chalé - Fotografias para Divulgação, DecoraPhotos - RHSPhotos DecoraPhotos - RHSPhotos Commercial spaces Hotels
DecoraPhotos—RHSPhotos

DecoraPhotos - RHSPhotos
DecoraPhotos—RHSPhotos
DecoraPhotos - RHSPhotos

In a traditional Filipino home, the use of mosquito nets, handwoven mats, and electric fans can easily be found in the bedroom. Some ethnic items that are kept as decorations would include a tribal drum, a 'bulol' figurine made of wood, and 'sungka' a long block of wood where seashells are used to play the game.

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Rustic style bathroom White
Full Circle Design

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

5. Chinese ceramics and a painting of the Last Supper

لقطات بسيطة من تصميماتنا الداخلية, EHAF Consulting Engineers EHAF Consulting Engineers Living room
EHAF Consulting Engineers

EHAF Consulting Engineers
EHAF Consulting Engineers
EHAF Consulting Engineers

Since the influence of the Chinese community in our society, there are certain designs that Filipinos have acquired such as displaying Chinese ceramics (tea sets, large vases, plates etc.), even more specific would be a plate that has a photo image of tourists printed onto it. Also, the default decoration along the living room or the dining area would be a painting of the Last Supper, it is also sometimes paired with a giant wooden spoon and fork beside it.

6. Nipa hut roof

homify Terrace Stone Green
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nipa huts may sometimes be found at the backyard. A place where people can relax and feel the breeze.

7. Garden setting

Korven en haarden, Gardeco Gardeco Modern style gardens
Gardeco

Gardeco
Gardeco
Gardeco

Casa CC, Terra Terra Terrace
Terra

Terra
Terra
Terra

The use of garden sets made of abaca or wrought iron are commonly placed along the lanai. This is usually the place where gossips are first conceived by native elders.

8. Furniture made of abaca

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Furnitures made of abaca are commonly seen in Philippine homes. The material is abundant and is also very durable. 

9. Red terra cotta floor tiles

Casa Camburi, SET Arquitetura e Construções SET Arquitetura e Construções Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
SET Arquitetura e Construções

SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções

The use of red terra cotta floor tiles are also widely used for outdoor patios and sometimes it is also used indoors. 

Below are other items you would commonly find in the gardens of a Filipino home.

10. Garden swing and pergolas

Casa de Inverno, Kauer Arquitetura e Design Kauer Arquitetura e Design Rustic style garden
Kauer Arquitetura e Design

Kauer Arquitetura e Design
Kauer Arquitetura e Design
Kauer Arquitetura e Design

11. Charming bougainvillea

Casa di Panarea, Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca Terrace
Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca

Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca
Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca
Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca

12. Sunny orchids

Varanda Barra de Tijuca - RJ, TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena Rustic style garden
TM&amp;LH_ arq.arte—Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena

TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena
TM&amp;LH_ arq.arte—Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena
TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena

13. Palm trees

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern style gardens
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

14. Wheelbarrow filled with foliage

Projeto para um carrinho de flores, Casa Nova Paisagismo Casa Nova Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Casa Nova Paisagismo

Casa Nova Paisagismo
Casa Nova Paisagismo
Casa Nova Paisagismo

15. Rosary

Casa Sul, um lugar onde se sente a alma portuguesa. , alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Rustic style bathroom
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

16. Walls

紐西蘭 T D, 耀昀創意設計有限公司/Alfonso Ideas 耀昀創意設計有限公司/Alfonso Ideas Scandinavian style houses
耀昀創意設計有限公司/Alfonso Ideas

耀昀創意設計有限公司/Alfonso Ideas
耀昀創意設計有限公司/Alfonso Ideas
耀昀創意設計有限公司/Alfonso Ideas

Most houses in the Philippines are also walled completely along the perimeter for security reasons and even here, there are certain designs that can be used like the use of bamboo, or wood, or certain tiles that are commonly available in the local depot.

I hope you found this article enjoyable to read. If you are interested to see other related topics, then you may want to consider looking into this:  8 common (and crazy!) Filipino home superstitions

Reader survey: Which home for you is the best for the Philippines?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks