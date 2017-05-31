Your browser is out-of-date.

Woodworking: How to make your own wooden patio

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Chwalecicach koło Gorzowa Wlkp.
Homify has often brought up the idea of outdoor living by having a patio in your home. We even tell you how to make it look pretty and cozy through these 15 beautiful patio ideas for families who love to chill. Today, we are going to show you how to build one. If you're feeling crafty, you can try doing it yourself. You can also consider hiring a carpenter, especially if you don't the time to do it yourself.

Start with the preparation area

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Chwalecicach koło Gorzowa Wlkp.
The first thing to consider is what kind of wood should you put on the floor. It mainly depends on your budget. You can decide between wood substitute or natural wood flooring. If you choose the later, make sure that the wood has undergone wood treatments. After which, prepare a good foundation for the wood and create a good drainage system under the wooden floor.

Place the wood

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Chwalecicach koło Gorzowa Wlkp.
After adjusting the soil level, bring the wood to the lath. In addition to being a structural base, it also creates a gap between the soil and the floor. Water can drain easily and you will not have moisture problem. 

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Chwalecicach koło Gorzowa Wlkp.
The challenging part is the corner, the door, or even the door frame. Accuracy is important. You must cut the wood properly to connect into the space seamlessly.

Emphasis on tightness

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Chwalecicach koło Gorzowa Wlkp.
Depending on your preference, you can use the drill bit and then a screw, or choose to shoot nails. This must be done thoroughly. Do not let the nails pop out. 

The stairs to the terrace are lined with laths

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Chwalecicach koło Gorzowa Wlkp.
When the yard was raised higher, the house itself seemed like it's built on the hill. With the wood frame, you create a ladder that turns into a beautiful staircase.

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Chwalecicach koło Gorzowa Wlkp.
Because the stairs are small, you encounter many angles. The layout of the stairs and the floor are different. There are different designs of wood carvings in both sides of the stairs and the corner of the house. 

One step for convenience

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Chwalecicach koło Gorzowa Wlkp.
On the other side of the patio, there is one step to facilitate going up and down. This is especially useful when there are kids in the house.

Scrubbing comes after lathing

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Chwalecicach koło Gorzowa Wlkp.
Once lathing is finished, the wood must be smooth at every point. You can use a polisher or sandpaper. This also prepares the wood for painting.

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Chwalecicach koło Gorzowa Wlkp.
Even the head of the nails must be polished.

Paint for beauty and durability

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Chwalecicach koło Gorzowa Wlkp.
After scrubbing the wood floor, the next step is painting. This keeps the wood resistant to all types of weather. It also preserves the wood from friction, scratches, and deterioration. 

It's ready to use!

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Chwalecicach koło Gorzowa Wlkp.
Then when the paint finally dries, you got a pretty nice sitting area in your home. Notice how the the color scheme was applied to make the patio more attractive. Time to bring out the table, chairs, and umbrellas!

11 gazebos your can build in your small garden

