Woodworking: A DIY guide to creating a wooden patio for your home

A wood patio deck may just be what you need in your house. A place where you can relax and have some fresh air. Check out this modern zen-like design and how it is constructed. You'll see how the flooring and the wall creates an illusion that flows with the right balance of white modern angles and warm earthy tones.

Today, Homify is pleased to introduce the process of building this patio made of wood. It could even be a do-it-yourself project that you could incorporate in your home.