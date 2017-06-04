The ultimate compact home for families with children

There are different house requirements when you live with children. Compared to when you are living alone or with just your partner, having children in the house means that you need space, you need safety precautions, and you might need to be a little more creative. Today, Homify is showing you a home that's perfect for families with children. Let's take a look!
This modern house looks like a white box that features clean and simple lines with a steep roof on one side. The small windows do not only look stylish, but they also make the house look private and safe. In front of the house is a large hinged door that opens up for the children to easily play outside.
The interior looks warm and cozy with dark brown wooden floors and light painted walls. This mezzanine floor may not be large but it doesn't make you feel confined. There's enough space to walk comfortably.
The floating stairs look interesting and unique. There's a small steel bar attached to the ceiling instead of grills. The floor-to-ceiling shelves are great design idea, too!
Adding a hint of color like this pale yellow wall makes the space alive and not boring at all. Kitchen activities are definitely more exciting for the kids!
This is an excellent activity area for kids where they can play or study. There's enough space to move around and there are smart storage solutions to keep the area neat and tidy.
Kids love it when they have their own rooms. But they would love it more when there is a direct access to their sibling's room. And this large window is a great solution for that.
