7 new beautiful wooden houses from Asia

Wood is one of the most popular construction materials. It works as a natural insulator, unlike steel and other inorganic materials, which expand when heated and could make a structure weak. Wood, on the other hand, reacts differently, as the wood dries, it becomes harder. In contrast to other materials: Glass heats 23 times faster than wood, marble 90x faster, steel 1650x faster and aluminium at 7000x faster. A wooden house is also lighter and faster to build so the homeowner also gets to save on labor cost by finishing the house faster, more so, it is easier to renovate/modify compared brick and cement structures. Then of course, wood materials are environmentally friendly and is aesthetically superior, with the various choices in wood tones and grains, not to mention the fact that it is flexible, you can bend, cut, carve, paint, wax, varnish, glue and nail wood. During calamities, other structures might crack, wood on the other hand can flex and move rather than crack. There are also water resistant types of wood like red cedar and so on and, to add, wood does not rust and is good for acoustics because it can absorb sound.

So if you are thinking about building a wooden home then check out these 6 wonderful houses!