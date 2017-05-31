7 new beautiful wooden houses from Asia

Wood is one of the most popular construction materials. It works as a natural insulator, unlike steel and other inorganic materials, which expand when heated and could make a structure weak. Wood, on the other hand, reacts differently, as the wood dries, it becomes harder. In contrast to other materials: Glass heats 23 times faster than wood, marble 90x faster, steel 1650x faster and aluminium at 7000x faster. A wooden house is also lighter and faster to build so the homeowner also gets to save on labor cost by finishing the house faster, more so, it is easier to renovate/modify compared brick and cement structures. Then of course, wood materials are environmentally friendly and is aesthetically superior, with the various choices in wood tones and grains, not to mention the fact that it is flexible, you can bend, cut, carve, paint, wax, varnish, glue and nail wood. During calamities, other structures might crack, wood on the other hand can flex and move rather than crack. There are also water resistant types of wood like red cedar and so on and, to add, wood does not rust and is good for acoustics because it can absorb sound.
So if you are thinking about building a wooden home then check out these 6 wonderful houses!
This wooden house is made with a tremendous amount of craftsmanship. The use of quality wood with this refreshing design. The large glass windows provide wooden houses that nice updated look and the warm lighting accentuates the natural beauty of the polished wood. A house like this, nestled in lush greenery is a nice relaxing place to come home to, don't you agree?
Having an elevated wooden house keeps the wood from being soaked especially when there's a bit of flooding. The bricks is a nice design element and provides a sturdy foundation. Also, this house has a wonderful porch with a built-in bench where one could enjoy some fresh air. This house is wonderfully simple and low-cost.
Check out how PrebuiltAsia Architects did a combination of materials for this pavilion, using cement, metal, fiberglass and wood to create this beautiful open spaced area where people could gather.
The design of this house is a nice interpretation of a simple wooden
barrio house that our elders lived in. Palafitte or stilt houses are usually built above a body of water, but in this case, the elevation may have a different purpose, it could be a garage space or whatnot. Between the two wings is a lanai area, that relaxing space where people hang out and enjoy the cool breeze just like in the province.
Having a prefabricated foundation at the first floor and wood material on the second floor is a good construction strategy. Wood is lightweight and can be easily built on top of a prefab structure. Get the best of both worlds by mixing up the materials and still get the best value for your budget.
This contemporary style house uses wood and glass material. The walls are textured with thin ridges which provide an elegant sophisticated look. The house also opens up wide to the patio with the use of large sliding glass doors, not only is it a nice view from the inside but it also brings more of the outdoors in.
This rustic two-storey building utilises wood to make the structure appear more galley-like, with the pulleys that create that illusion of a ship. The architect was very playful and creative with the way the theme turned out for this restaurant that the overall aesthetic makes it a definite eye-catcher and is sure to create a buzz around town.