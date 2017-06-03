15 beautiful patio ideas for families who love to chill

So your house has a wide, open space and you don't know what to do with it? A garden might be perfect. Too busy to maintain a garden? A patio might just be your best solution! Not only is it low maintenance compared to a garden, but it's also useful during you and your family's recreational activities like leisurely hangouts and house parties. If that tickles your imagination, then go ahead and see these 15 patios we've collected to help you get started on one of your own!