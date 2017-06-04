The perfect patio design for a relaxing siesta

It's quite a stretch to say that you want the gardens of Versailles in your backyard. If you have the resources, then why not right? But for those of us who want to replicate its class and elaborate design without exactly having the tracts of land to mimic the same, an quaint landscaped one with the right outdoor elements might prove to be more practical. Check out this patio that's as Versailles garden dreamy as it is fully functional!