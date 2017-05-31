A super chic container home you'd want to call home

Other than for shipping, vessel containers also look particularly striking as residential and commercial structures! Just take some time going around cities these days and you'd most likely come across one establishment that's contained in one. It doesn't seem as much of a surprise because these containers are sturdy, comparatively cheap, convertible as a mobile home, and compact!

When you're thinking of turning it into a home, you'll mostly be adding doors, windows, and platforms for the exterior. The inside is of course customizable into a regular interior furnished with seats, tables, bed, water system, and lots more! Check out this sassy purple container and its drool-worthy interiors for a better picture of those possibilities!