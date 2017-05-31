A super chic container home you'd want to call home

Other than for shipping, vessel containers also look particularly striking as residential and commercial structures! Just take some time going around cities these days and you'd most likely come across one establishment that's contained in one. It doesn't seem as much of a surprise because these containers are sturdy, comparatively cheap, convertible as a mobile home, and compact!
When you're thinking of turning it into a home, you'll mostly be adding doors, windows, and platforms for the exterior. The inside is of course customizable into a regular interior furnished with seats, tables, bed, water system, and lots more! Check out this sassy purple container and its drool-worthy interiors for a better picture of those possibilities!
If you want a standout home then this purple one will do you justice but it's not just a unique because of its color, it's got this quaint garden complemented by a neatly tiled pathwalk leading all the way to the entrance doors. We're especially loving the cute oasis vibe of the palm trees. Note the use of a simple earthy color palette here so as not to compete with the already striking color of the container.
Would you believe that this interior is one and the same with the container from the outside? Well it is and this just proves how interior designs of today have evolved to even mesmerize us with the brilliant and classy use of vessel containers. Here, the purple is mixed with its complementary yellow from the color wheel with blues, oranges and browns in small amounts. The flooring is a smooth wooden vinyl that goes well with the white couches and the rest of the contemporary pieces. Choosing white for the walls and ceiling gives a spacious illusion. Also, when building your container interior, try to ask for heat-resistant materials from your architect so that you'll have a bit more air conditioning inside.
Other than the layout, this living room is particularly captivating because of the detailed combination of furniture pieces and furnishings that still look effortlessly put together. The round end table, for example carries a yellow vase that matches the geometric yellow table piece carrying the books. Likewise, these yellow pieces are complemented by the hints of yellows from the art works hung behind. These are then composed by the clean white and browns.
Beyond the living room is the bedroom that equally catches our attention because of its multi-dimensional use of space evident in the padded wall and boxy details running along the beddings and the shelves. The colors are also pretty composed sticking to just greys and a teal. This mod vibe is highlighted by the yellow lights too!
The dining area is just beside the kitchen and this time, yellow and grey is the color scheme. The lighting by the ceiling, just like in the bedroom, enhances the aesthetics of the space. Meanwhile, the furnishings here echo the swinging 60s, including that white refrigerator.
A closer look at the kitchen details the yellow-black-grey tile mosaic that definitely carries the main retro theme of the entire room. And did we mention how groovy this fridge is too?
The bathroom is beautifully designed with a more neutral set of mosaic tiles that also provide traction in this typically wet region of the house. We'd like to indulge in reminding you that this sophisticated bathroom is part of the vessel container exterior you saw earlier. Now to keep this area spacious and neat, the designers opted for a glass shower partition that complements the elaborate wall mirrors.
This other bedroom showcases parallel long windows that perfectly serve to provide natural lighting. Note how the bed is snugly positioned in between them so you won't really need bedside lamps for this. You can instead play around with vases or frames for your bedside accessories or perhaps invest on a printed headboard like this neutral one.