Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

24 kitchen designs that are easy to make

Jaimie Alcantara Jaimie Alcantara
House in Kitaichinosawa, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン KitchenBench tops Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen is not just a place to prepare meals, it’s considered the heart of the house. Personalize your kitchen by customizing various functional elements, and enhance with visible improvements from the kitchen layout. We have compiled cherry-picked useful ideas for those who want to meet their storage needs in maximum efficiency. You can design extra storage areas with functional cupboards, drawers, or rack systems. With aesthetic elements, you can make room in the bench area with open shelf systems to display kitchen items or to keep them according to your needs. Also, you can create multi-purpose cabinet covers with hidden shelves in built-in cabinets—according to necessity! Furthermore, you can explore on this ideabook for some alternatives to kitchen cabinets, countertops and shelf systems with these examples. Here are 25 examples of kitchen design you can copy for your own kitchen!

​1. Stylish and functional areas for small kitchens

Valle Anahuac Animas Xalapa Veracruz, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Kitchen
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

If possible, maximize the walls by installing cabinets and shelf systems, so the kitchen stay organized and space optimized. Don’t forget to incorporate overall theme and design on this part of the house!

​2. Multi-purpose design

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern dining room
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

You can design the countertop area of the kitchen island serving multiple purposes—you can consider it as a bench, a dining area or both. 

​3. Linear layout

Hofgut Hafnerleiten - Rottaler Langhäuser, Hofgut Hafnerleiten Hofgut Hafnerleiten KitchenBench tops
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

In the spacious and bright kitchen where contrasting colors are predominantly used, the linear order must be emphasized. 

​4. Modern interpretation of wood

House in Kitaichinosawa, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン KitchenBench tops Wood Wood effect
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン

Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン

You can use the natural material wood in floor coatings in more modern and sophisticated qualities, in lighter shades or colors. 

​5. Small but functional

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

In the kitchen with smaller elements, open shelf systems are designed and mounted to look spotless, chic and efficient. 

​6. Evaluate the corners

新松戸の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 KitchenBench tops
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

Evaluate the corners and edges that provide multi-purpose possibilities in your kitchen for table or bench use. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​7. Simple lines

Tribo, Melissa vilar Melissa vilar KitchenSinks & taps Ceramic White
Melissa vilar

Melissa vilar
Melissa vilar
Melissa vilar

It is one of the most beautiful examples where a pattern of simple lines exhibits potential to make a big difference in the style and design. 

​8. Space-saving

House Passage of Landscape, ihrmk ihrmk Kitchen
ihrmk

House Passage of Landscape

ihrmk
ihrmk
ihrmk

 You can save floor space area by duplicating the wall-mounted open rack systems. 

​9. Bench and cupboard solutions in one wall

КРАСКИ ЖИЗНИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Kitchen
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

This model shows a very stylish and carefully designed kitchen, where bench and cupboard systems are solved in one wall.

10. Rustic style with warm atmosphere

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Going for a rustic style is a timeless choice. The use of wood material is a must for this design; and thus exhibit a matching contemporary and cozy feel in this room.

​11. Decorative wall tiles

Residencia no Alphaville Fortaleza, Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Terrace Marble Blue
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores

Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores

Color and patterns can be highlighted with harmonious wall tiles.

​12. Practical possibilities

Espacio para disfrutar cocinando, quetonodeblanco quetonodeblanco Kitchen
quetonodeblanco

quetonodeblanco
quetonodeblanco
quetonodeblanco

The wooden bar area with small but stylish solutions allows the use of a 'snack bar' area for two people.

​13. Compact and classy

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

A compact and classy kitchen is achieved through the harmonious combination of the softness of the wood element and lightness of the white color. 

​14. Warm colors

Loft z intensywną czerwienią , Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Industrial style kitchen
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Copy this and get yourself a stunning and extraordinary kitchen with a splendid harmony of red, black and white shades. 

​15. Wood and white

Villa rustica, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Kitchen Stone
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

Having a white bench go together with wooden kitchen cabinets make up the perfect mix in your kitchen!

​16. Modern and light

Firuzağa Ev, Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Kitchen
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji

Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji

A beautiful kitchen must come with the right lighting—make sure you use white lighting for this part of your home!

​17. Striking colors

GENEL MUTFAK DEKORASYON, REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON Kitchen
REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON

REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON
REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON
REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON

Do not hesitate to use striking colors; however provide contrast by using neutral colors on the ground. 

​18. Dynamic colors

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura Ambientta Arquitetura Kitchen
Ambientta Arquitetura

Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

Striking colors gives a distinct appeal to those who want have a dynamic and lively atmosphere inside the house. 

​19. Elegant lighting elements

4.Levent Evi, İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım Kitchen
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

You can design lighting systems that work according to your needs, without sacrificing use of appropriate, and classy lighting elements. 

​20. Functionality

4.Levent Evi, İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım Kitchen
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

Do not overlook functional elements that you can make use of; design and incorporate kitchen cabinets over the counter.

​21. Minimalist approach

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

A kitchen designed in fine elegant lines clearly defines a minimalist approach. 

​22. A culinary island that meets all your needs

I's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Kitchen
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

A beautiful kitchen will meet all kitchen needs having a kitchen island, small food preparation area and smooth connection to the dining area. 

​23. Spacious and warm atmosphere

シンプルにナチュラルに暮す2人の家, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

In addition to the examples, this kitchen model can offer you its warm atmosphere. Nevertheless see endless different styles for your kitchen, here at homify.

​24. Corrugated steel workbenches and cupboard covers

Ristrutturazione di un appartamento in Roma – 70 mq, Fabiola Ferrarello Fabiola Ferrarello Kitchen
Fabiola Ferrarello

Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello

You can choose stainless steel countertops and cupboards for stronger,  strength solutions.

If you like this post and thinking of spicing up your kitchen, you might also be interested in our article 'Affordable kitchen decor tips'.

7 small houses for all types of Filipino families

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks