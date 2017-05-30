24 kitchen designs that are easy to make

The kitchen is not just a place to prepare meals, it’s considered the heart of the house. Personalize your kitchen by customizing various functional elements, and enhance with visible improvements from the kitchen layout. We have compiled cherry-picked useful ideas for those who want to meet their storage needs in maximum efficiency. You can design extra storage areas with functional cupboards, drawers, or rack systems. With aesthetic elements, you can make room in the bench area with open shelf systems to display kitchen items or to keep them according to your needs. Also, you can create multi-purpose cabinet covers with hidden shelves in built-in cabinets—according to necessity! Furthermore, you can explore on this ideabook for some alternatives to kitchen cabinets, countertops and shelf systems with these examples. Here are 25 examples of kitchen design you can copy for your own kitchen!