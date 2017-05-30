24 kitchen designs that are easy to make

The kitchen is not just a place to prepare meals, it’s considered the heart of the house. Personalize your kitchen by customizing various functional elements, and enhance with visible improvements from the kitchen layout. We have compiled cherry-picked useful ideas for those who want to meet their storage needs in maximum efficiency. You can design extra storage areas with functional cupboards, drawers, or rack systems. With aesthetic elements, you can make room in the bench area with open shelf systems to display kitchen items or to keep them according to your needs. Also, you can create multi-purpose cabinet covers with hidden shelves in built-in cabinets—according to necessity! Furthermore, you can explore on this ideabook for some alternatives to kitchen cabinets, countertops and shelf systems with these examples. Here are 25 examples of kitchen design you can copy for your own kitchen!
If possible, maximize the walls by installing cabinets and shelf systems, so the kitchen stay organized and space optimized. Don’t forget to incorporate overall theme and design on this part of the house!
You can design the countertop area of the kitchen island serving multiple purposes—you can consider it as a bench, a dining area or both.
In the spacious and bright kitchen where contrasting colors are predominantly used, the linear order must be emphasized.
You can use the natural material wood in floor coatings in more modern and sophisticated qualities, in lighter shades or colors.
In the kitchen with smaller elements, open shelf systems are designed and mounted to look spotless, chic and efficient.
Evaluate the corners and edges that provide multi-purpose possibilities in your kitchen for table or bench use.
It is one of the most beautiful examples where a pattern of simple lines exhibits potential to make a big difference in the style and design.
You can save floor space area by duplicating the wall-mounted open rack systems.
This model shows a very stylish and carefully designed kitchen, where bench and cupboard systems are solved in one wall.
Going for a rustic style is a timeless choice. The use of wood material is a must for this design; and thus exhibit a matching contemporary and cozy feel in this room.
Color and patterns can be highlighted with harmonious wall tiles.
The wooden bar area with small but stylish solutions allows the use of a 'snack bar' area for two people.
A compact and classy kitchen is achieved through the harmonious combination of the softness of the wood element and lightness of the white color.
Copy this and get yourself a stunning and extraordinary kitchen with a splendid harmony of red, black and white shades.
Having a white bench go together with wooden kitchen cabinets make up the perfect mix in your kitchen!
A beautiful kitchen must come with the right lighting—make sure you use white lighting for this part of your home!
Do not hesitate to use striking colors; however provide contrast by using neutral colors on the ground.
Striking colors gives a distinct appeal to those who want have a dynamic and lively atmosphere inside the house.
You can design lighting systems that work according to your needs, without sacrificing use of appropriate, and classy lighting elements.
Do not overlook functional elements that you can make use of; design and incorporate kitchen cabinets over the counter.
A kitchen designed in fine elegant lines clearly defines a minimalist approach.
A beautiful kitchen will meet all kitchen needs having a kitchen island, small food preparation area and smooth connection to the dining area.
In addition to the examples, this kitchen model can offer you its warm atmosphere. Nevertheless see endless different styles for your kitchen, here at homify.
You can choose stainless steel countertops and cupboards for stronger, strength solutions.
