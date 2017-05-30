6 stylish wooden houses at very cheap prices

There are several reasons to choose a wooden house. It's energy efficient, environment friendly, and beyond beautiful. And there is no other building material that has the charm and personality of wood. Just the material itself is an epitome of natural grace and beauty. Here are 6 stylish wooden houses that will make you swoon.
Wood is a durable and flexible material. Paint it grey and it turns to a house with effortless charm and subtle beauty.
The heart and soul of country style is wood. It's both strong and delicate at the same time.
One of the allure of wood is its beauty in simplicity. Keep them in their original color and texture and you'll be surprised how natural beauty comes to life.
This house beautifully combines east and west aesthetics. The white terrace makes the house cozy and welcoming.
The greenery wonderfully surrounds this small house to make it feel closer to nature. The gable roof and the protruding balcony add a beautiful dimension to the structure.
The two-storey bungalow features a modern design by having two different materials on each floor. The second floor is made of wood, while the ground floor used steel black frame.