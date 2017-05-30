Your browser is out-of-date.

6 stylish wooden houses at very cheap prices

鋼構屋, 晶莊工程有限公司 晶莊工程有限公司 Country style house Metal Grey
There are several reasons to choose a wooden house. It's energy efficient, environment friendly, and beyond beautiful. And there is no other building material that has the charm and personality of wood. Just the material itself is an epitome of natural grace and beauty. Here are 6 stylish wooden houses that will make you swoon. 

1. Simple and charming

J1006 晶莊工程有限公司 Country style house Metal Grey
Wood is a durable and flexible material. Paint it grey and it turns to a house with effortless charm and subtle beauty. 

2. Country style wooden house

鋼構休閒木屋 homify Country style house
The heart and soul of country style is wood. It's both strong and delicate at the same time. 

3. Nature inspired

自地自建-鋼構木屋農舍 homify Country style house
One of the allure of wood is its beauty in simplicity. Keep them in their original color and texture and you'll be surprised how natural beauty comes to life.

4. Colonial style

J1006 晶莊工程有限公司 Country style house Metal Grey
This house beautifully combines east and west aesthetics. The white terrace makes the house cozy and welcoming.

5. Little house in the fields

J1006 晶莊工程有限公司 Country style house Metal Yellow
The greenery wonderfully surrounds this small house to make it feel closer to nature. The gable roof and the protruding balcony add a beautiful dimension to the structure.

6. Wooden house box

Qfarm FAMWOOD 自然紅屋 Rustic style house
The two-storey bungalow features a modern design by having two different materials on each floor. The second floor is made of wood, while the ground floor used steel black frame. 

