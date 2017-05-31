See this house in the province built for cheap

People often second guess on whether they should buy a home or not because of economic concerns or technical questions like where they would buy one. Today's available resources however, like the internet and professionals, provide an array of solutions to answer these concerns. You can set your budget, for example, so that you can limit your choices when searching online or your professional can also provide you with choices that fit within the cut.
In Ubon Ratchathani in Thailand, we pay a visit to a single-detached house approximately priced at 1.3 million pesos and nearly complete in its construction stage but without the interior furnishings just yet. In any case, these photos might just inspire you in your own quest to finding that ideal home.
The exterior captivates with its combination of neutral colors and lines, immediately giving off an understated contemporary look. The sliding gate from this view also reveals how it opens to a spacious property. If you're more on the daring side, the house can also be painted in more eye-popping hues.
As mentioned earlier, the gate opens to a spacious property. Here, the driveway is elongated to make room for more parking space whenever guests are invited for parties. Note however that these images depict the latter parts of the house construction hence the presence of tools in completing the surrounding areas. Imagine a lush garden along the way here!
Here's a preview of the actual structure. The same neutral color palette from the fence colors the surfaces. The windows are of a sliding glass material which allows more light inside and thereby lessening your energy costs. Meanwhile, the garage is an open area with roofing that extends toward the eaves of the main house—convenient during rains. The house also has a small terrace where the family can lounge early in the morning or during late afternoons.
While most side areas of houses are plagued by a narrow space, this one is significantly wider. It even leaves enough space for the family to grow a garden just along the side of the house.
The interior, true to its counterpart exterior, exemplifies a modern-minimalist design. Of course, this area still hasn't been filled with furniture pieces but the color scheme and bare design foretells that vibe and style. We sort of just have this gut feel that it'll be simple and classy here.
Here's a peek as well of the bathroom that's adorned with clean marble tiles. The natural lighting in this shower area is also impressive especially how it insantly complements the marble material.