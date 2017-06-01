Fall in love with this house's exterior

Today, we are guests and we’ll visit a special house that looks plain and simple at first sight. This house may look relatively small compared to regular houses but in actuality, perfectly fits one family! The minimalist design is perfect for this compact house as it creates a ‘spacious illusion’. Let us explore and bask in its every detail from the entrance hall, ceiling to the interior decoration. Today’s ideabook brings a lot of inspiration for all homeowners out there; grab a pen and take notes, because when you start decorating your house, you will definitely get some details from this one. Let's examine every detail of this house only here at Homify!