13 rustic houses that are refreshingly affordable

Most people would think that
rustic design is very rough and unsophisticated because of the materials used such as weathered wood/log, stone, rot iron fixtures, cowhide, wool, leather, antlers, taxidermy, and many other repurposed accessories. But then again, a rustic house could be sophisticated and affordable at the same time! Check out these projects and see for yourself.
This attractive home has the combination of a variety of materials, including concrete, stone, wood and glass. Wouldn't it be nice to walk over to that balcony and see a view of the beach? I'm pretty sure you're going to want to grab a surf board and catch some waves. This type of house is definitely meant for the free-spirited folks.
This house would be perfect for cold places such as Baguio or Tagaytay. It's reminiscent of a cabin for campers with a huge hall like that high-roofed deck. Kids would be playing guitars and singing and enjoying the simple things in life as they make wonderful memories that they can keep and remember when they grow up.
This 3-storey orange-clay-coloured country style house blends in nicely with the green environment. Check out the foliage along the roof, keeping the house's temperature cool, and not to mention, beautiful. The sliding doors also open up wide along the lanai, a wonderful airy design idea that people will surely love with that nice view of the pastures.
This low-cost single-storey house could easily be decorated with rustic elements like that wooden door. See how the homeowner also added a nice little bench on the left and two wooden chairs on the right of the lanai.
This two-storey house is designed by the FILHAS DO AR landscape architect. As you can see, they;ve successfully added rustic elements to this modern home. There's that wooden gate along the grey wall, the intricately designed wood pillars and a wooden pergola on the balcony. The use of glass also works beautifully, giving the house that sophisticated appeal.
This rustic contemporary house is superbly beautiful that the design is almost resort-like. It has a nice and wide glass viewing area on the second floor and a lot of vine foliage along the log beams. Also, at the center, there is an open area where small gatherings could be held. It is such a perfect weekend getaway house don't you think?
The design of this house resembles the
bahay kubo that we have here in the Philippines. It is very open and airy, perfect for gatherings for large families.
Building a rustic style home doesn't mean that have to follow a specific design standard. Check out the unique V-shaped roof on this house! It looks as if the roof was place in the wrong may, but the way the designer utilised the space on the sides by surrounding it with clear glass to let more light shows so much ingenuity! It's like a unique fairytale-like cottage house in the middle of the woods.
This two-storey hut has that picturesque look along with the mountainside view and, of course, who wouldn't take advantage of that wonderful sight by adding in large deck on both the first and second floor. Also, having glass windows from wall to wall brings more of the outdoor in! So if you're a nature lover, then you will surely fall for this house!
Using a whole glass wall on the facade of a lodge style-house looks pretty awesome along with the stonework and wood details. Those in the living room gets to see the nice view of the swimming pool and the mountainside. The pent roof design is also neat and unusual for a lodge style house but the design works so well. This definitely makes a wonderful vacation home!
The wooden deck that stretches along the poolside looks so beautiful. Of course, the maintenance of a wooden flooring for outdoors probably sounds outlandish, but then again, there are other alternatives for this that you could check out. As for the house itself, I would say that its quite spacious but then again, it is also warm and cozy because of the wood tones and its rustic appeal. The open floor plan is perfect for this house as it encourages more
bonding time with family and friends.
I'm sure we're all familiar with that Santorini blue colour along the windows and the furniture. As you can see, the blue shade is used as the base colour for the swimming pools' flooring as well, giving off that mediterranean vibe against those mustard brown walls.
The stone structure along with the pitched roof design look both rustic and sophisticated at the same time. Having stone walls like this really provide homeowners a solid foundation from typhoons, it also regulates the temperature of the house and, needless to say, its colours and textures are beautiful. Add to that, the stone structure is also low maintenance so it would make a really good investment.