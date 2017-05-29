Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 rustic houses that are refreshingly affordable

Kamla Villanueva Kamla Villanueva
Casa AJ, Patricia Abreu arquitetura e design de interiores Patricia Abreu arquitetura e design de interiores Rustic style house Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Most people would think that rustic design is very rough and unsophisticated because of the materials used such as weathered wood/log, stone, rot iron fixtures, cowhide, wool, leather, antlers, taxidermy, and many other repurposed accessories. But then again, a rustic house could be sophisticated and affordable at the same time! Check out these projects and see for yourself.

1. Rustic beach house

CASA DE PRAIA INDAIÁ, Mariana Chalhoub Mariana Chalhoub Rustic style house
Mariana Chalhoub

Mariana Chalhoub
Mariana Chalhoub
Mariana Chalhoub

This attractive home has the combination of a variety of materials, including concrete, stone, wood and glass. Wouldn't it be nice to walk over to that balcony and see a view of the beach? I'm pretty sure you're going to want to grab a surf board and catch some waves. This type of house is definitely meant for the free-spirited folks.

2. Camp Style

Casa AJ, Patricia Abreu arquitetura e design de interiores Patricia Abreu arquitetura e design de interiores Rustic style house Wood Wood effect
Patricia Abreu arquitetura e design de interiores

Patricia Abreu arquitetura e design de interiores
Patricia Abreu arquitetura e design de interiores
Patricia Abreu arquitetura e design de interiores

This house would be perfect for cold places such as Baguio or Tagaytay. It's reminiscent of a cabin for campers with a huge hall like that high-roofed deck. Kids would be playing guitars and singing and enjoying the simple things in life as they make wonderful memories that they can keep and remember when they grow up.

3. Country style house

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

This 3-storey orange-clay-coloured country style house blends in nicely with the green environment. Check out the foliage along the roof, keeping the house's temperature cool, and not to mention, beautiful. The sliding doors also open up wide along the lanai, a wonderful airy design idea that people will surely love with that nice view of the pastures.

4. low-cost house

Fazenda Laranjeiras, ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN Rustic style house Wood
ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN

ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN
ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN
ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN

This low-cost single-storey house could easily be decorated with rustic elements like that wooden door. See how the homeowner also added a nice little bench on the left and two wooden chairs on the right of the lanai.

5. Modern House with rustic wood details

Residência Cassino - RS - Reforma - Paisagismo - Design de Mobiliário, TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena Rustic style house
TM&amp;LH_ arq.arte—Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena

TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena
TM&amp;LH_ arq.arte—Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena
TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena

This two-storey house is designed by the FILHAS DO AR landscape architect. As you can see, they;ve successfully added rustic elements to this modern home. There's that wooden gate along the grey wall, the intricately designed wood pillars and a wooden pergola on the balcony. The use of glass also works beautifully, giving the house that sophisticated appeal.

6. Rustic Contemporary house

VeMa_Weekend-House, studiojordanovalota studiojordanovalota Rustic style house Wood Wood effect
studiojordanovalota

studiojordanovalota
studiojordanovalota
studiojordanovalota

This rustic contemporary house is superbly beautiful that the design is almost resort-like. It has a nice and wide glass viewing area on the second floor and a lot of vine foliage along the log beams. Also, at the center, there is an open area where small gatherings could be held. It is such a perfect weekend getaway house don't you think?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Rustic hut

Cabana CG - Lagoa Vermelha/RS, VIALIVIALI Arquitetura VIALIVIALI Arquitetura Rustic style house
VIALIVIALI Arquitetura

VIALIVIALI Arquitetura
VIALIVIALI Arquitetura
VIALIVIALI Arquitetura

The design of this house resembles the bahay kubo that we have here in the Philippines. It is very open and airy, perfect for gatherings for large families. 

8. Unconventional Designs

Cabana Recanto das Garças - "Do papel para a realidade, mais um sonho se materializando...", VIALIVIALI Arquitetura VIALIVIALI Arquitetura Rustic style house
VIALIVIALI Arquitetura

VIALIVIALI Arquitetura
VIALIVIALI Arquitetura
VIALIVIALI Arquitetura

Building a rustic style home doesn't mean that have to follow a specific design standard. Check out the unique V-shaped roof on this house! It looks as if the roof was place in the wrong may, but the way the designer utilised the space on the sides by surrounding it with clear glass to let more light shows so much ingenuity! It's like a unique fairytale-like cottage house in the middle of the woods.

9. Mountainside hut

Chalé Trivelato, Atibaia-SP, SCALI & MENDES ARQUITETURA SUSTENTAVEL SCALI & MENDES ARQUITETURA SUSTENTAVEL Rustic style house
SCALI &amp; MENDES ARQUITETURA SUSTENTAVEL

SCALI & MENDES ARQUITETURA SUSTENTAVEL
SCALI &amp; MENDES ARQUITETURA SUSTENTAVEL
SCALI & MENDES ARQUITETURA SUSTENTAVEL

This two-storey hut has that picturesque look along with the mountainside view and, of course, who wouldn't take advantage of that wonderful sight by adding in large deck on both the first and second floor. Also, having glass windows from wall to wall brings more of the outdoor in! So if you're a nature lover, then you will surely fall for this house!

10. Mountain lodge style

Casa Ferradura - Búzios, Aroeira Arquitetura Aroeira Arquitetura Rustic style house
Aroeira Arquitetura

Aroeira Arquitetura
Aroeira Arquitetura
Aroeira Arquitetura

Using a whole glass wall on the facade of a lodge style-house looks pretty awesome along with the stonework and wood details. Those in the living room gets to see the nice view of the swimming pool and the mountainside. The pent roof design is also neat and unusual for a lodge style house but the design works so well. This definitely makes a wonderful vacation home!

11. Holiday home

RESIDÊNCIA IS, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Rustic style house Wood
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

The wooden deck that stretches along the poolside looks so beautiful. Of course, the maintenance of a wooden flooring for outdoors probably sounds outlandish, but then again, there are other alternatives for this that you could check out. As for the house itself, I would say that its quite spacious but then again, it is also warm and cozy because of the wood tones and its rustic appeal. The open floor plan is perfect for this house as it encourages more bonding time with family and friends.

12. Greek-inspired hut

RESIDÊNCIA MM, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Rustic style house
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

I'm sure we're all familiar with that Santorini blue colour along the windows and the furniture. As you can see, the blue shade is used as the base colour for the swimming pools' flooring as well, giving off that mediterranean vibe against those mustard brown walls.

13. Stone house

Mountain House, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style house
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Mountain House

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

The stone structure along with the pitched roof design look both rustic and sophisticated at the same time. Having stone walls like this really provide homeowners a solid foundation from typhoons, it also regulates the temperature of the house and, needless to say, its colours and textures are beautiful. Add to that, the stone structure is also low maintenance so it would make a really good investment.

6 photos of the Japanese home of our dreams

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks