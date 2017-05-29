13 rustic houses that are refreshingly affordable

The wooden deck that stretches along the poolside looks so beautiful. Of course, the maintenance of a wooden flooring for outdoors probably sounds outlandish, but then again, there are other alternatives for this that you could check out. As for the house itself, I would say that its quite spacious but then again, it is also warm and cozy because of the wood tones and its rustic appeal. The open floor plan is perfect for this house as it encourages more bonding time with family and friends.