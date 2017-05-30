Your browser is out-of-date.

7 small houses for all types of Filipino families

homify Modern home
You can't judge a book by its cover. But sometimes, you can judge a family by the house they live in. Every house has its own character. Its style developed based on the personalities of the people who live there. Today, we are showing you 7 small houses that would fit different types of Filipino families. Let's take a look!

1. Simple

Filipino families gravitate toward homes with simple design and structure. With its neutral colors and basic features, this house is perfect for families who want to live a simple life.

2. Easy going

With the easy going nature of Filipinos, it would be a good idea to have a place to relax at home. This cozy terrace is an excellent spot to unwind after a long day or even a lazy weekend.

3. Practical

Filipinos are often frugal and practical on their spending. Budget is a primary concern in home construction and even restoration and renovation. This is a perfect house for the budget conscious! 

4. Hospitable

Hospitality is one of the most beloved traits of Filipino families. We always want our guests to feel welcomed when they are in our house. If you like to entertain visitors, this is the perfect house for you.

5. Loyal

The saying that blood is thicker than water definitely holds true for Filipino families. We are always there to support one another in good times and in bad times.

6. Resilient

Despite the many trials that come our way, Filipino families remain strong and hopeful. This house represents the resilience of the Filipino spirit, which remains high and mighty after every storm.

7. Optimistic

Filipinos have a positive attitude and a happy disposition. We always see the good in every thing. We are open to new experience and opportunities. 

