6 bungalows built to last for the province

Do you have a vacant lot in the province that you wish to build your dream house? We’ve got the perfect ideas for countryside homes – experience and enjoy living close to nature, chill out, and escape the busy city! This ideabook focuses on a single-storey detached house with a fresh style showcasing the beauty of nature. Remember, you can have it both ways – a beautiful and comfortable home with these following inspirations below.
Our first model is a one-storey glass house with a modern style. The emphasis is on the simplicity of the design. Having an abundant space dedicated to glass, try installing large mirrors in almost every corner of the house. The combination of these materials will surely exude elegance and class of your home. In addition to being stylish, it makes the house cooler and allows a substantial amount of natural light enter the house. Make your home look bright, while saving on electricity!
See this wonderful single house amidst the green nature. This special place of abode in contemporary style, you can enjoy with the vast available space. The house is designed to be large enough for everyone in the family. To have a spacious lawn or outdoor entails a lot of benefits, such as providing a venue for different occasions. Kids can play freely, and adults can have some tea or coffee – so might as well provide an outdoor seating! Whether it is a grass field, or a few trees around the house, we can appreciate the nature around the house.
Create and decorate your own box-shaped house in modern style such as this. The emphasis is on minimalism, having less complicated structure, saving time on construction and price. From the outside, it looks plain and a little small. But the architects have it planned perfectly; see that beautiful living room-balcony! What also makes this house distinct is its choice of furniture which is chic and unique. And most importantly, adding a touch of nature with the greenery and trees will provide a refreshing atmosphere around the house.
This single storey house stands out being in a modern geometric shape. In this form, the structure is not that complex and thus, fast and easy to build. At first look, you might think that this is just a compact home; but don’t be fooled as this home houses many rooms! The style of decor is contemporary, classy, and elegant, matched with monochromatic hues. You can control this color scheme and extend this to the interior to maintain consistency. Now this is one attractive and unique home!
This single house boasts of minimalism in decoration and sophistication in neutral gray tones. The chosen hue makes the house chic and warm at the same time. See how this simple house is made of a single layer concrete, capped with a gable roof in dark gray tiles. The interior is spacious, divided into several rooms. Large mirrors are also used for the walls and doors. It is a charming house which is perfect for nature.
This one storey house exhibits mostly earthy tones, elements and materials. Apart from using dominantly shades of brown, the use of wooden materials and textured tiles covering the walls made the atmosphere cozy and homey. Because of the tiles that run through the walls, the house looks intricately designed while structure is designed with simplicity and minimalism. Other materials locally used, includes brick, stone and mortar, creating a perfect, relaxing countryside home. It would be best to plant and have a grass field for your lawn to keep nature close to your home!