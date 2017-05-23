A cool house for the tropical heat

Owning a beautiful home is one of the best life goals you could ever achieve, but more than its beauty, the design of a house must also befit the climate and the owner's style preference. The wear and tear of extreme weather conditions must be considered. Will the materials withstand the severe heat of the sun or the onslaught of a typhoon? As for modern homes, having geometric designs could be incorporated in creating good ventilation systems to cool down the house from the sun's heat and proper draining systems and/or additional elevation of the house as precaution to the possibility of flooding.
Now, how about we incorporate that modern style home with a kind of tropical flair that would suit the climate perfectly? Check out this cool house!
Installing additional sunshades to the house provides extra protection for the garage and the outdoor living space. Taking into consideration the tropical climate, having these elements provide a great deal of comfort for the homeowners while still keeping up with its modern style.
The arbor has this trellis roof that allows a a bit of shade. The opaque roof sheet on top of it, on the other hand, keeps the rain at bay. This patio space would be perfect to lounge in or maybe even hang some clothes in one corner.
This translucent roofing is perfect for this walkway. This lightweight material has quite a variety that are available in the market: from acrylic sheet, polycarbonate, fiberglass or PVC panels, all of which have different advantages and disadvantages, such as price, performance, and protection from UV rays. Of course, the user must study and choose according to their needs.
Check out that nice glass-walled space. It's the perfect spot for a breakfast nook or maybe a yoga exercise area where you could see a nice view of the garden. Also, if you are a collector of certain art or antiques, then it would be perfect as a display space for all those beautiful items.
The house may be modern, but adding in some texture and some earth tones can truly make a house homey. There is also quite a number of sliding doors which could be used to open up the space and let the cool breeze in.
Having brickworks add warmth, sophistication and texture to the space. There is also that accordion-like design feature beside it that provides additional shade. Add to that, you'll see that on top of the roof, there is a spout to drain out rainwater from the roof.
In addition to all the sunroofs, one must also consider the direction of the sunlight. Which part of the house will the afternoon sun be hitting the most? This helps the designer to perfectly place and measure the size needed for awnings and roof extensions.
Now isn't that one cool tropical house? I'm sure you got a lot of helpful tips which you could incorporate into your own home.