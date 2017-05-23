A cool house for the tropical heat

Owning a beautiful home is one of the best life goals you could ever achieve, but more than its beauty, the design of a house must also befit the climate and the owner's style preference. The wear and tear of extreme weather conditions must be considered. Will the materials withstand the severe heat of the sun or the onslaught of a typhoon? As for modern homes, having geometric designs could be incorporated in creating good ventilation systems to cool down the house from the sun's heat and proper draining systems and/or additional elevation of the house as precaution to the possibility of flooding.

Now, how about we incorporate that modern style home with a kind of tropical flair that would suit the climate perfectly? Check out this cool house!