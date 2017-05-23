3 Asian homes with plans Filipinos can copy

Are you looking for inspiration for your dream home? How about we take you out to have a look at these three houses? Here, you will see both the facade and the floor plan. Go ahead and study them and maybe you'll find one that suits your preference.
This modern style house used both grey tones and wood to add a bit of texture and warmth. The pent roofing design also creates a quirky slant that gives the house that artsy vibe while the black and white outlines on the large glass windows create that contrast that is very eye-catching and stylish.
This 3-bedroom and 2-bathroom house is perfect for a family of four. The 128.52 square meter area is quite spacious and comfortable enough to relax and unwind at the end of a hard days work.
The expert architects who built this prefabricated house made sure that the house is not only cost efficient, but also well-designed. A nice gable roof, wood plank walls, sliding glass windows and a porch that has a built-in bench. What's not to like in a house that is simple, quaint and perfect for your budget.
This 62 sq.m. house is equipped with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Enough for a small family. This may have the same size as a condo unit but still, nothing beats having a house you can call your own. One that you can pass down for generations to come.
What's good about this large house is that it has two parking spaces, it's got high ceiling, and a nice elevated front porch. The design is classic if not simple but it's definitely got a lot of space.
This 194 square meter home has 3-bedroom and 3-bathroom. Compared to other houses, this one is ideal for large families. With this amount of space, you could convert or renovate certain spaces into a room that fits your liking, say, a billiards room or a home theatre area. If you have the budget and the space, then why not be creative?