Big family? Here are two houses on one lot (with plans!)

A single-storey house is a popular home choice. It is aesthetically simple, economical, and convenient for the young and old alike. For this ideabook, we will feature not just one but two single-storey homes in the same bigger lot. That means more living and entertainment space for the family or possibly an extra business for them to have one building rented out. You decide. Simply read on to settle that decision!
On the same lot, two buildings here stand ran in between by a small passageway to access the parallel entrances of the houses. The structures are mostly built on concrete, brick, and steel which are good, sturdy materials and classy when combined properly in terms of color and proportion.
The smaller house on the left includes two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, bathroom, and a storage room. Its exterior features a terrace for relaxation and recreation. Meanwhile, the bigger house on the right is equipped with three bedrooms, one living room, two bathrooms, a kitchen, storage room, and a laundry room.
A paved passageway divides the houses and another distinction one can draw between the two is the color scheme used. The small house has a black coating for its small porch while the other uses a yellowish brown for some portions of its walls.
Here's an alternate view of the houses and here you will also find the lush environment that surrounds the houses. Of course it doesn't come automatically with the project but it makes a good suggestion of how nature and a well-maintained lawn complement the house designs.
This area also includes a parking space for two cars!
Just when you think that the front already takes us away, you will also find that the back portions were designed to look simply sophisticated with their classy orange and white with marble surfaces. Don't these inspire you to keep your house's back neat and polished?