2 small and cheap houses (with house layouts included!)

Comfort, security, and happiness can come in a small size. So it goes for these two compact-sized homes we're featuring in this ideabook. And when it comes to being small, you cannot generalize that it'll fall totally short on a lot of things you'd typically find in bigger ones. In fact, less is more and you might discover that you don't really need to shell out more cash for more space.
At 6x8 meters of length and width, this house channels modern simplicity with its contemporary three-dimensional exterior. The front includes a quaint porch that leads to a glass set of doors which allow more light inside.
On the side of the house you'll notice the prominence of the sloping or skillion roof which easily drains rainwater. Another added value to this roof design is that it still gives you liberty to add a canopy, awning, or a lean-to roof for your family's outdoor enjoyment. Notice also the neat and complementary use of orange-brown with the bluish grey.
The interior spans 12.25 square meters and houses a living room, a kitchen, bedroom, and a bathroom.
If the first house measured 48 square meters, this house is pretty incognito and modest. Aside from which, this design also has a comparatively smaller porch although nonetheless, having a porch for such a compact space is already quite an ingenious architecture.
At 6x6 meters, this house includes a bedroom, living room, kitchen and a bathroom, quite like the first model revealed earlier.