A look inside an effortlessly cool surf shack in Siargao

Escaping the tumult of city life has been a dream for most of us, but Manila-born writer Camille Banzon made it her reality. As an avid surfer, Camille would often spend her weekends hopping on a bus or flight to a nearby beach town. But it was Siargao, an island located southeast of Manila which Condé Nast Traveler declares as the world's newest under-the-radar surf destination, she truly fell in love with. So, when an opportunity opened to purchase a plot of land on the surfing destination, she immediately took it. Called The Hangout, the hostel is located 3 kilometers away from the world famous Cloud 9 surf spot and features comfortable rooms you can book for ₱750 (approximately $15) and mesh beds for ₱350 (approximately $7). And two years in, Camille's accommodation has been a favorite for surfers looking for an affordable and laidback home on the island (check out their reviews on Tripadvisor!).

Intrigued by island living, homify recently sat down with Camille for an interview. Read on as she opens about her two-year old hostel, what she loves about living in Siargao, plus a few local tips on what to do on the island (aside from surfing!).